Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a stern message to the team about what to look for when hiring their new offensive coordinator, according to a tweet from NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms.

“This is such a pass happy league,” Mark Andrews said. “If you’re not doing it, you’re gonna fall behind.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman resigned in January to “pursue other opportunities.” Roman served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019, winning the Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award in his first year with Baltimore.

“After visiting with Coach Harbaugh and after huddling with my family, I have decided now is the right time to move on from the Ravens so that I can explore new opportunities and challenges,” Roman wrote in a statement. “My family would like to thank Steve Bisciotti for the opportunity to be a part of this elite organization and for being the first-class leader that he is.”

The Ravens were fifth-to-last in the NFL in passing attempts with 488, third-to-last in total passing yards with 3,202, and second-to-last in passing plays of 20 yards or more with 33. Baltimore’s rushing offense had the second-highest yards per carry in the league with 5.4, the second-highest total rushing yards with 2,720 and the seventh-highest amount of rushing attempts with 526, according to the NFL.

Baltimore interviewed Georgia football offensive coordinator Todd Monken in late January. He was set to speak with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the week after. The Georgia offense led the Southeastern Conference with 4,437 total passing yards and placed second with 492 passing attempts as the Bulldogs went on to win the National Championship. He was a finalist to win the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football in 2022.

Harbaugh has also reportedly met with ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich for the Ravens spot, though it is not clear when the two sides spoke.