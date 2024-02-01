Ravens TE Mark Andrews saved his most important catch for the offseason.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a hero to football fans on the field, but now he is a hero in real life as well after helping save a woman’s life on an airplane as she was having a diabetes-related medical emergency.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, a passenger on a Southwest flight from Baltimore, Maryland to Phoenix, Arizona took to social media to tell the story of Mark Andrews’ heroism on an airplane. Baltimore native Andrew Springs laid it all out in detail on X.

“A woman on my @southwest flight from Baltimore to Phoenix this morning had a mid-flight medical emergency. The doctor and nurse attending to her couldn’t find a strong pulse, her blood pressure was extremely low and required oxygen to breathe. It was genuinely scary,” Springs began.

“A man in the aisle seat popped up, “Could it be her blood sugar? I have a diabetic testing kit.

It was @Ravens TE Mark Andrews.

Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized.”

“Paramedics met the flight as soon as we landed. Andrews deplaned quietly. No fanfare. As he has done his whole career, he stepped up in a huge moment when people needed him most,” Springs continued. “Watching complete strangers spring into action to help save someone’s life is truly amazing.”

Andrews confirmed this story himself in a statement released through the Ravens' social media, giving credit to the flight attendants, nurses, and doctors who helped the stricken. woman.

Mark Andrews suffers from Type 1 diabetes, which is why he had the testing kit on him during the flight.

The All-Pro TE only played in 10 games this season as he dealt with injuries, so only had 45 catches, the fewest since his rookie year. However, it’s heartwarming to see he saved his best catch for the offseason.