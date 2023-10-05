Patrick Queen of the Baltimore Ravens is still motivated by words that he said Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin yelled at the linebacker his rookie year. As if this rivalry needed more fuel added to the fire.

Queen spoke to reporters about the importance of this AFC North rivalry, saying “Any time you join this organization and they talk about this game, it’s the game that defines you and makes you a Raven,” per Pro Football Talk.

He also detailed what Tomlin said to him back in 2020 that still bothers him. “When I was on their sideline my rookie year, Mike Tomlin was looking at me, yelling at me, ‘You’re not a Raven. You’re not a Raven. You’re not supposed to be there. You’re not one of them.’ So every time I play them there’s something personal.”

It was suggested that perhaps Tomlin was joking around with his comments directed at Queen. Whether the Steelers coach was or not means nothing to the fourth-year Raven.

“I don’t care if he was joking. I don’t care if he was serious. At the end of the day I’m on your sideline and you’re telling me I’m not a Raven. That’s kind of disrespectful,” Queen said.

Comments may have annoyed Queen, but Tomlin's coaching performance might be the bigger issue for Baltimore. Queen has faced the Steelers six times since entering the NFL, and the Ravens have only prevailed once.

Getting that second win against Pittsburgh would help Queen and the Ravens extend their lead in the AFC North standings. But dropping another game to the Black and Gold, and these two teams will find themselves tied at 3-2 in the standings.