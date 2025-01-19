The Baltimore Ravens are hopeful that Zay Flowers may be able to return soon. Flowers is not expected to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, per NFL Network, but could be available if the squad makes the AFC Championship game. Flowers is dealing with a knee injury.

“It's my understanding that he had a really positive workout on Friday,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said. “Things are looking up for Zay Flowers.”

The Ravens are expected to get one more medical opinion, before making a final decision on when the wideout can return to play.

Baltimore and Buffalo play for a spot in the final round of the AFC Playoffs. The winner goes up against the Kansas City Chiefs, who advanced with a win Saturday over the Houston Texans.

Flowers is doubtful for the Bills game, and also missed the team's first playoff game against Pittsburgh. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry gashed the Steelers on the ground, en route to a 28-14 victory.

Zay Flowers led the Ravens this season in receiving yards

The Ravens could use Flowers against Buffalo, but the receiver's knee may just not be ready. Flowers had an excellent season for Baltimore, posting 1,059 receiving yards. Flowers also caught four touchdowns for the squad.

“He is a guy that has been with us all season long [and has] been making things happen for us,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said about Flowers, per ESPN. “What he brings to the game — we're going to miss that. But we have guys who are locked in and are ready to step up to the plate for us.”

Baltimore won the AFC North this season behind the offense of Jackson, Henry and Flowers. Flowers posted 74 receptions, just three fewer than what he had last season. He's a reliable target and Jackson and company certainly do feel better when he's on the field.

“Hopefully, Zay will be able to go, but if not, we have a lot of really good players,” Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken added. “We're fortunate. We have a lot of really good players, and we anticipate them playing well.”

Baltimore ran all over the Steelers in the Wild Card round, but it's about to get harder for the squad. Baltimore travels to Buffalo to play the Bills, who have a high-powered offense with quarterback Josh Allen. Allen and the Bills crushed the Denver Broncos in the Wild Card round, 31-7.

The Ravens and Bills play Sunday at 6:30 Eastern. While Flowers technically could see the field, it certainly is doubtful.