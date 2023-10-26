Roquan Smith missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury but returned on Thursday ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The first-team All-Pro put to bed any sort of speculation that this ailment would hinder his ability to be on the field on Sunday.

“Just as sure as the sun shines on Sunday, you’ll see me out there,” Smith said via Luke Jones. That sure sounds like he's going to suit up.

Smith is again proving to be an elite linebacker in his first full season with the Ravens. The sixth-year vet is among the league leaders in tackles and has 1.5 sacks and five pass deflections in seven games. He has double-digit tackles in four games and played every defensive snap in five.

Smith hasn’t missed a game since 2019, playing in 57 consecutive games. It doesn’t seem like he's going to let this injury keep him out of the lineup either and he'll be in the middle of the Ravens defense once again on Sunday.

Roquan Smith has been everything the Ravens wanted him to be and more since he was acquired just under a year ago from the Chicago Bears. Baltimore needed to see Smith in only nine games last season before being convinced to offer him a five-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid linebacker in the league.

The Ravens are 5-2 and sit atop the AFC North standings. Their defense has been solid this season, especially as of late. Baltimore limited opponents to 42 points in the last four games, going 3-1 during that span.