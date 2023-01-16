The Baltimore Ravens put up a valiant fight against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday but ultimately fell short in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Lamar Jackson’s knee injury, which has sidelined him for more than a month, prevented the star quarterback from suiting up, forcing the Ravens to roll with Tyler Huntley in the playoff opener. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins made some waves with his thoughts on the Lamar Jackson injury situation, and after Sunday’s loss, Watkins walked back those remarks.

After initially voicing his displeasure that Jackson wasn’t going to play through the injury, Watkins is now claiming that he didn’t fully realize how bad the QB’s ailment was. He’s walking back the comments he made earlier in the week, in what’s probably a wise decision from the veteran WR with Jackson’s future up in the air. Via Jonas Shaffer, Watkins changed tune, saying that he supported Jackson’s decision to sit out on Sunday.

Ravens WR Sammy Watkins walks back his Lamar Jackson availability comments from last week, claiming ignorance of how hurt Lamar was. “I think if he was healthy, he’d be out there on the field.” pic.twitter.com/brUGghRPID — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 16, 2023

“I think if he was healthy, he’d be out there,” Watkins said of Jackson on Monday.

It’s certainly a different stance than the one he voiced last week in the days leading up to the matchup. His comments weren’t well received by many, and he’s now clearing the air regarding his thoughts on Jackson’s lingering knee injury.

The Ravens were defeated 24-17 with Jackson sidelined. While the team is certainly disappointed to have been knocked out, by the rival Bengals no less, Sammy Watkins made sure to clarify his stance on his teammates’ injury.

Jackson is not under contract for the 2023 season, and while the Ravens are hopeful of locking him down to an extension, his cryptic Instagram story from Monday will have fans feeling nervous.