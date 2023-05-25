Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

After nine seasons in the National Football League, Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson announced his retirement from the field on Thursday — but he isn’t leaving the game.

“Jefferson isn’t stepping too far away from the game as he plans to begin his scouting career this summer with the Baltimore Ravens,” wrote ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, “something he’s always desired once done playing.”

The veteran safety entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, playing his first four seasons of his rookie contract with the Cards before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with Baltimore in 2016.

He played for the Ravens for four seasons, and also had a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers after missing the entire 2020 season to recover from a torn ACL. He played in nine games with the New York Giants last season, starting one and recording 23 tackles and one pass defended.

Overall, the 31-year-old played in 113 games, starting 67 of them; he finished with 468 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 24 pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

The San Diego native will follow punter Sam Koch, who also retied and joined Baltimore’s staff, and current Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr, who did the same in the late 2010s when he moved from defender to coach.

Although Tony Jefferson didn’t finish his playing career with the Baltimore Ravens, he will stay close to the game as a member of the franchise, and will begin a new position in Maryland this summer.