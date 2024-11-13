The Baltimore Ravens have the NFL’s worst passing defense, as the unit allows nearly 295 passing yards per game. In an effort to bolster the secondary, the Ravens acquired Tre’Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams at the trade deadline. While White didn’t play in Baltimore’s shootout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, he’s ready to go on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The veteran cornerback’s first task with the Ravens is to slow down the Russell Wilson-led Steelers offense. “I haven't gotten to watch the Steelers too much when they were with Justin Fields, so I don't know what the difference [is] between he and Russell Wilson in the offense, but what I do know is the Steelers are a hard-nosed group that's always been historic; [there's] history with them,” White explained, per a press conference transcript provided by the team’s official site.

“I had an opportunity to play [against] them a couple times when I was with Buffalo, so I already know what the Steelers are about; they're about playing tough defense, running the ball and then making big plays on the outside. So, with any team, on defense, if you limit big-time plays and limit explosives, you'll have a chance,” White added.

Pittsburgh started out 4-2 with Fields under center. However, when Wilson returned from a calf injury, he was named the Steelers’ starting quarterback. The team has won Wilson’s first three starts of the season as the veteran passer has breathed new life into the offense. In Week 10, Wilson found newly acquired wideout Mike Williams for the game-winning touchdown against the Washington Commanders. It was his third passing score of the game.

The Ravens will take on Russell Wilson and the Steelers in Week 11

The Steelers face an even bigger challenge in Week 11 when the Ravens come to town. Baltimore won an epic offensive slugfest against the Bengals in Week 10. Lamar Jackson came through in the clutch as he led a 21-point fourth quarter comeback, defeating Cincinnati 35-34.

While the Ravens got a huge win against a division rival, the team’s defense continues to be a weakness. Baltimore gave up 428 passing yards and five total touchdowns to Cincinnati last week. Bengals’ wideout Ja’Marr Chase set an NFL record with a remarkable 11-catch, 264-yard, three-touchdown performance. He had 193 yards in the teams’ first matchup, and now has the most receiving yards (457) against a single opponent in one season in the history of the league.

Despite the defensive deficiencies, the Ravens have won seven of their last eight games to erase an 0-2 start. At 7-3 they’re just a half game behind the Steelers for first place in the AFC North.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh is excited for White to make his debut for the team, playing outside corner. Baltimore also added veteran receiver Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. While Johnson has suited up for the Ravens’ last two games, he’s expected to have an expanded role in Week 11.