Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker doesn't plan to retaliate after allegedly interfering with Patrick Mahomes's pregame warmup during last season's AFC Championship. For those who don't remember, Tucker moved his practice tee, football, and helmet to warm up on the Chiefs' side of the field. Mahomes repeatedly moved Tucker's tee and holder after the longtime Ravens kicker would set it up to practice kicks. Meanwhile, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce eventually walked over and tossed Tucker's helmet and practice football toward the sideline, eventually leading to the frivolous pre-game dustup.

But what's in the past is in the past. Tucker chose not to revisit that pregame incident before the Chiefs and Ravens open the NFL season.

“All I'll say about it is I'm excited to go into a great environment, play against a great football team, with great players, great coaches, and do everything I can to prepare myself to be ready to contribute to the Ravens winning a football game,” Tucker said. “And that's all I got to say about it.”

A day after the AFC Championship Game, Tucker said he thought the dispute with Mahomes and Kelce was “all some gamesmanship, all in good fun.” He added, “But it seemed to be taken a little more seriously. I'm totally willing to let it all go.”

When asked whether he would prepare the same way for the season opener at Arrowhead Stadium, Tucker replied, “My focus will be on preparing myself to go into the football game and contribute to a Ravens win. That's all I care about.”

What to expect from Justin Tucker and the Ravens this season

Even after losing to the Chiefs in last year's AFC Championship, the Ravens are confident. They have two-time MVP Lamar Jackson back in peak form and a new weapon in the rushing game with Derrick Henry. Defensively, Baltimore re-signed Justin Madubuike in free agency and selected cornerback Nate Wiggins and linebacker Adiassa Isaac in the draft. Additionally, linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo aim to surpass expectations and establish themselves as dominant players.

The Ravens' defense is strong enough to keep them competitive in every game. Furthermore, their offense is expected to be more balanced this season, making them more unpredictable. They will maintain a laser-like focus throughout the season and won't take their status for granted, making a top record in the AFC possible.

From there, it depends on how far Jackson and Baltimore's offense can carry the Ravens. It all starts against the Chiefs in what will be an exciting season for Baltimore.