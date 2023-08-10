The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for the new NFL season. Like always, there are a few players who need to do well in the preseason to make sure they stay on the team. In this article, we'll take a closer look at four Ravens players who need to do better in training camp and the preseason to keep their spots on the team.

Last Year's Ravens

In 2022, the Baltimore Ravens won 10 games and lost 7. But things weren't easy – their star quarterback Lamar Jackson got hurt and couldn't play in the last five games. The Ravens still made it to the playoffs, even though they lost the first game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of their best regular season games was against the Bengals, where they won 19-17 in Week 5. The Ravens played really strong defense and didn't let the Bengals get too many yards. But they also had a bad game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost 28-27 in Week 12. The Ravens were winning, but then they messed up in the fourth quarter and let the Jaguars score a touchdown.

The Ravens had some tough games against good teams like the Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Miami Dolphins. They did well on defense last year, and they should build on that. As for the 2023 off-season, they added some new players this year like Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr, and rookie Zay Flowers to make their passing game better.

Now, let's focus on four players who need to do better in the preseason.

1. John Simpson

There's a job open for the starting left guard position on the Ravens. This is a big deal because it's one of the main positions on the team. Right now, it looks like Sala Aumavae-Laule is going to be the starting left guard. However, things can change. John Simpson is the backup for this position, and there's also Ben Cleveland who can also play there. The coaches might switch things around after the first week, so it's important for John Simpson to do well in the preseason games.

2. Sam Mustipher

Sam Mustipher had a hard time playing for the Chicago Bears last year. Now he's on the Ravens, and he needs to do really well to keep his spot on the team. He should be the backup center, but there's Patrick Mekari who could also do that job. The Ravens already have nine players who are for sure going to play, so Mustipher needs to prove himself. He's not in the best position right now, and he needs to show that he's a good player in the preseason.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Sam Mustipher had the performance of a lifetime just to get the call 😅pic.twitter.com/P016vm6qUY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2022

3. Jalyn Armour-Davis

This is an important time for Jalyn Armour-Davis. He got to play a little bit last year, but then he got hurt. Now, the Ravens have brought in some new cornerbacks, and Armour-Davis needs to do well to keep his place on the team. Some people say he's doing okay in training camp, but he needs to do even better when the games start.

4. Angelo Blackson

Angelo Blackson might make it to the team, but it's not for sure. There are already five other players on the defensive line, and the Ravens might not need six. Blackson didn't play well last year, but he had a tough job. Now he needs to show that he's better and that he can help the team. The Ravens need to see what Blackson can do in the preseason games, and he needs to make a good impression.

The Team's Plan

The Ravens are looking forward to the 2023 season. They want to do well, but there are some things they need to be careful about. Lamar Jackson is very important for the team, so he needs to stay healthy. The Ravens have a relatively manageable schedule, but they have some tough games too. The team has some new players like the aforementioned OBJ and Flowers, and they need to work well with the team. The Ravens' defense is strong, and that's good for them. Some people think the Ravens will do well, but some people also think they might end up at the bottom of a very tough AFC North.

Looking to the Future

The Ravens have some good players on this preseason roster, but many of these guys need to work hard to make the final roster. John Simpson, Sam Mustipher, Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Angelo Blackson are four players who need to do better in the preseason. The Ravens want to do well this year, and these players need to show that they can help the team be successful.