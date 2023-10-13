The NFL is headed back to London. The Tennessee Titans will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 across the pond. It is the Titans' first game in London since 2018 and the Ravens' first time since the year before that. Both teams lost last week and will be looking to bounce back in a foreign and unfamiliar scene. Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the NFL London Game?

For the third week in a row, the NFL is playing a game in London. The Ravens and Titans get the Week 6 overseas game in front of a rowdy crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Due to a significant time difference, the game will start earlier than the normal slate. Kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 15.

How to watch Ravens vs. Titans

NFL Network will be broadcasting the game, and fuboTV will have a live stream. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will be on the call, with Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London, United Kingdom

TV channel: NFL Network | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Ravens -4 | O/U 41.5

Ravens storylines

The stout Ravens defense is once again one of the best units in football. By only allowing 15 points per game, the team has the second-best defense in the NFL. The defense is led by an incredible pair of linebackers. Roquon Smith and Patrick Queen have 54 and 43 tackles, respectively.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The linebackers are the defense's big stars, but the secondary has been effective as well. They are third in passing yards allowed. Second-year safety Kyle Hamilton has stepped up his game. He has three sacks and an interception this season. The secondary should improve even more as Marlon Humphrey gets his feet under him. The cornerback allowed the game-winning touchdown in his return from injury last week, but he is one of the best corners in the game and should return to form.

Offensively, the Ravens haven't been perfect. A season-ending injury to J.K. Dobbins and off-and-on injuries to Odell Beckham Jr. have made it tough for Lamar Jackson and company to gain any momentum. However, injuries have been a regularity for the Ravens over the last few seasons, and players always seem to step up. One player who has stepped up so far has been Zay Flowers. While expectations were high for Flowers, considering he was a first-round pick, many didn't expect such an immediate impact. Flowers leads the team with 29 catches and 317 yards.

Even with the Ravens' mediocre production on offense, they are always a threat to turn things up a notch. Lamar Jackson is still a threat unlike any other with the ball in his hands, and the former MVP still has his favorite tight end — Mark Andrew — producing at a high level.

Titans storylines

The Titans restocked on talent this offseason in an effort to make another playoff push with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, but it hasn't worked out the way that the team expected. DeAndre Hopkins and a healthy Derrick Henry have been solid, but they haven't looked like the megastars that they once were.

Hopkins is 31 years old, while Henry is 29. Paired with the 35-year-old Tannehill, the offense hasn't been able to produce big plays. The team also hasn't had any other players emerge as playmakers. Treylon Burks — a first-rounder last season — was expected to be that guy, but he only has six receptions.

The Tennessee defense has been better than the offense. Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard are two of the best defensive players in football and have led the team to being ninth in points against. Although the Titans only have one interception on the year, they have managed to force seven fumbles, demonstrating that they are a great tackling team.

It seems that the fans in London might bear witness to a defensive battle. Both teams are lacking at the skill positions and make up for it with superstar talent on the other side of the football. Las Vegas predicts such, as the over/under is set at 41.5 points.