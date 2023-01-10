By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s Twitter post for Virat Kohli following his 45th ODI century has gone viral on the microblogging platform. After Rohit Sharma and company started batting in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, R Ashwin made a prophecy that Virat Kohli will score his 73rd hundred in Guwahati on Tuesday. His prediction eventually turned out to be true as the Delhi-born cricketer went to smash his 45th ODI hundred against the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

“Let’s take a guess, how many of you think that we are going to score 400+ with a 73rd for @imVkohli ? #INDvSL,” Ravichandran Ashwin tweeted during the Indian innings after Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to field.

After Virat Kohli completed his 73rd ton in international cricket, R Ashwin again posted: “Jinxing is overrated”.

His tweet went instantly viral on the microblogging platform and has already registered more than 415K views and over 10,000 likes.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s hilarious take on Virat Kohli’s knock also earned a plethora of reactions from netizens who praised both players on the social network.

“People questioned his presence in T20 WC, he played best T20 inning ever against Pakistan, best scorer of T20 WC.

People talking about his retirement 4 months ago, he hit back to back 100s in ODI. The best comeback ever in history of cricket, hats off to #KingKohli,” a die-hard Virat Kohli admirer said.

“I knew Virat will score a 100 the moment you put the last tweet.. we all have massive trust in Ashwin’s cricketology,” another added.

“Now just say that India will win the world cup this year,” a third requested him.

“That’s why Ravichandran Ashwin anna is the scientist of cricket, his prediction and perfection both are better than the scientist of NASA,” a fourth opined.

On the other hand, some disagreed with him and made fun of him by posting memes in response to his tweet.

Now ash na 😁😁.!!! Next 400😉 pic.twitter.com/qKAlU1YWOH — Dr Arun 🇮🇳 (@Im4run) January 10, 2023

Thank u ash anna for ur anti jinx 🤣🤣@ashwinravi99pic.twitter.com/rHeq8RlEIS — Tom Gravestone (@Whygravestone) January 10, 2023

400 where Just for fun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a4AZQnHKZn — MSD SUDHAR😻❤ (@mersal_sudhar) January 10, 2023

Virat Kohli broke a series of Sachin Tendulkar records on his way to his 45th century against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

Among the major Sachin Tendulkar world records, Virat Kohli shattered during his sensational innings against Lankan Lions was to become the fastest to reach 45 hundreds and 12,500 runs in One-Day Internationals.

While Sachin Tendulkar needed 424 innings to complete 45 tons in ODIs, the Delhi-born batter only required 257 knocks to get there. Additionally, Virat Kohli achieved 12,500 runs in 257 ODI innings, ahead of the Little Master who did it in 310.

Virat Kohli also has the most centuries in international cricket as a non-opener.

Besides the above-mentioned milestones, he became the first man to score at least nine centuries against two different teams in ODI cricket.

Previously, both Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar had 9 tons each against West Indies and Australia respectively. The legendary cricketers had collected 8 hundreds each against Sri Lanka as well. But with his century against Dasun Shanaka and his men, Virat Kohli now stands alone in the list with 9 centuries against both Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The 34-year-old matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record of making the most number of centuries on home soil as well. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli now have 20 tons each in India.

The number of knocks Virat Kohli took to reach there though was far less compared to Sachin Tendulkar. While Little Master needed 160 innings to hit 20 hundreds in ODIs at home, the India No.3 accomplished the feat in only 99 knocks.

Virat Kohli came out at the crease after captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill gave India a blistering start with both men making fifties. The youngster Shubman Gill was the first to fall after scoring a quickfire 70 off 60 balls. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, looked good to hit a hundred but played on to be dismissed for 83 off 67 deliveries.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, began his innings in impressive fashion with a couple of straight drives for boundaries straight down the ground. Once Rohit Sharma left, the Delhi-born cricketer played the sheet anchor’s role to perfection as he took singles and doubles and struck an odd boundary to keep the scoreboard ticking.

But once India neared the 300-run mark, Virat Kohli upped the tempo and subsequently brought up his 45th hundred in the 50-over format. It was the 34-year-old’s second successive century in ODIs after he ended a three-year wait for a ton in the second shortest version of the game in Bangladesh last year.

After failing to cross the hundred mark in over a thousand days, Virat Kohli has now made three tons in the last 4 months, beginning with his maiden T20I century against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup in the UAE in September.

It was also Kohli’s 73 ton in international cricket. He’s only behind Sachin Tendulkar in terms of international hundreds. Tendulkar is the only cricketer to smash 100 centuries – 49 in ODIs and 51 in Tests.