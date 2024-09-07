The Tampa Bay Rays haven't had the best season, as they currently sit in fourth place in the AL East. The team is 12.5 games behind the division leader Baltimore Orioles and is already prepping for 2025 and beyond. President of baseball operations Erik Neander and the front office traded away multiple big leaguers at the deadline in July, including star outfielder Randy Arozarena and starting pitcher Zach Eflin. After those moves and more, manager Kevin Cash and his coaching staff have done their best to field an impactful starting lineup every day.

Uber prospect Junior Caminero has since taken over as the starting third baseman, and he's had an excellent start to his first full-time stint on the big-league roster. The 21-year-old is hitting .265 over 83 at-bats heading into Saturday's game against Orioles, with three home runs and 11 RBIs. If he continues to improve and maximize his top-tier potential, then Caminero could be the team's long-term solution at the hot corner, or possibly shortstop.

Other emerging talents include corner infielder Jonathan Aranda and starting pitcher Shane Baz. The team also features solid contributors like Yandy Diaz, Josh Lowe, Brandon Lowe and Taj Bradley. Numerous contributors are out due to injury at the moment, such as relievers Colin Poche and Pete Fairbanks, as well as utility player Richie Palacios.

Entering the offseason, the Rays will likely try to target low cost free agents to supplement what they already have on the roster. They've hardly ever signed players to big deals, as Eflin's three-year, $40 million deal still stands as the biggest free agent investment they have ever made under the ownership of Stu Steinberg. So, who could they target this winter? Addressing areas such as corner infield, catcher and the starting rotation would be a good place to begin.

1. Travis d'Arnaud could make strong return to Rays

Since reviving his career with the Rays during the 2019 season, d'Arnaud has since been a regular with the Braves. He was the starter during his first couple of seasons with the team, and now backs up franchise catcher Sean Murphy. He'll be a free agent after the season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he elected to stay in Atlanta. He's well respected in the locker room, and he likely has a better chance at winning the second World Series of his career while playing his home games at Truist Park.

Yet, he will likely play a bigger role if he returns to the Tampa Bay area. The Rays' catching situation has historically been problematic, and it is still largely unsettled right now. Ben Rortvedt and Logan Driscoll are each 26 years old, and both of them are trying to prove they deserve the starting nod long term. d'Arnaud is 35 years old and only has a few years left, so why not join a team where he could potentially maximize his playing time?

2. Rowdy Tellez could add power to Rays lineup that desperately needs it

Aranda, Diaz and Caminero could serve as the primary players at the corner infield spots. However, as the team retools heading into the future, Diaz could be another piece that is traded away. He's been the team's most consistent hitter this season, hitting .275 with 13 home runs and 62 RBIs on the year. He could bring back a couple of solid pieces in a deal or contribute to the next wave of contending teams in Tampa Bay.

Regardless if Diaz stays or goes, Cash could definitely use some more power in the lineup. Tellez is on a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, providing a steady veteran presence at first base. He's strictly a first baseman/ designated hitter, so he doesn't have the versatility the team usually likes. However, it would mean they would likely be able to afford him. He hit 35 home runs with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 and has shown the ability to mash in the past. Could he unlock that potential with the Rays? It wouldn't be surprising to see Neander and his staff chase a bat like Tellez come this winter.

3. Could Michael Soroka revive career with Rays' pitching coaches?

With a record of 0-10 and a 5.23 ERA, Soroka doesn't seem like the type of target that most teams would go after in free agency. Yet, the potential could still be unlocked by the right coaching staff. The Rays have a history of reforming pitchers, with arms such as Jeffrey Springs and Zack Littell among their latest success stories.

Soroka has shown big potential in the past, particularly with the Atlanta Braves. His 2019 season, in which he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 174.2 innings, showed just how good he could be when fully effective. However, injuries have been a big reason why he hasn't gotten back to those levels. He's currently on the IL with the Chicago White Sox but is currently undergoing a rehab assignment with their Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.

For a chance at a regular rotation slot, Soroka wouldn't be the worst signing on a low-cost, one-to-two-year deal. If he can reform his career under Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder, then perhaps another free agency payday will be in his future. Likely one that would be much larger than what he would sign with Tampa Bay this upcoming offseason. After all, what do the Rays and Soroka have to lose?