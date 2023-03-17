The Tampa Bay Rays continue to be a force to be reckoned with despite their low payroll and young core. The Rays are unlikely to start acquiring starts by giving them the gigantic bag, so their formula to success will continue to rely on their farm system. They have found gems from their minor league squads, such as Wander Franco, Shane McClanahan, and Randy Arozarena.

Their division rivals, like the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, have continued to add supplementary pieces for their 2023 roster. Conversely, Tampa Bay decided to add one pitcher in free agency, Zach Eflin. Guys like Corey Kluber and Kevin Kiermaier have headed out, and the Rays will replace their production through their internal assets.

As a low-key and under-the-radar organization, it will be an entertaining start for them in 2023 and how they will construct their batting order and pitching staff.

Rays’ last rotation spot

The trio of Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Jeffrey Springs had impressive 2022 numbers, and it is inevitable for them to be the top three managers for Kevin Cash. Based on WAR, these three pitchers were the top throwers for the squad. Zach Eflin will likely occupy the fourth spot in the rotation; then, the fifth slot remains to be a question mark because of the oblique injury of strikeout machine Tyler Glasnow.

The issues with the health of Glasnow continue to be a burden for Tampa Bay, and it will be intriguing to see the adjustments of Cash. Yonny Chirinos or Luis Patiño will likely be the legitimate choices for the fifth starter. Chirinos brings stability and veteran presence, while Patiño is the youngster with immense upside, but the volatility is something to keep an eye on for the pitching coaches.

Catcher

The backstop position for the Rays might end up in a timeshare for 2023. The rationale is to keep Francisco Mejia and Christian Bethancourt fresh for the stretch run. Mejia played in more games last season, but the advanced numbers indicated that Mejia struggled at the plate. In 299 plate appearances, he contributed 70 hits and 28 of them in the extra-base variety.

Mejia is still 26, so Bethancourt will likely have the edge at the early juncture of the season. Since it is a 162-game season, stability and reliability are instrumental, especially at the start of the season. Bethancourt has been in and out of the MLB, but his return in 2022 was an incredible one to revitalize his career. In 44 games, he hit .255 by tallying seven homers and 15 RBI. It is not set in stone yet, but Bethancourt can claim the starting catcher position.

Closer

Manager Kevin Cash has always had a superb bullpen since his first year at the job. The Rays introduced the concept of having an opener in 2018, highlighting their strengths with their relievers on the fold. Furthermore, their bullpen choices have been by committee or matchups rather than having an order on which pitchers are preferred over the others.

The guesses have been off on other years on the leading saves leader for Tampa Bay, and the likelihood of Peter Fairbanks leading the pack is higher than usual. Fairbanks was signed to an extension in the offseason, and he had close to a 1.00 ERA last year. Even if he only pitched 24 innings last season, Cash decided to utilize him in high-leverage situations, and Fairbanks was still tied for the saves leader with Jason Adam. The competition will be between these two individuals, and Fairbanks seems to be the more composed selection.