The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays still have the best record in baseball, but that lead is just down to 1.5 games. However, they do have a four game lead in the AL East. Tampa Bay is 5-5 in their last 10 games and have not won a series in four series. Tampa Bay is second in the MLB in batting average as a team. They have also hit the third most home runs. On the mound, the Rays are second in ERA, first in opponent batting average, and they have the third best WHIP. The Rays are one of the best teams on offense and defense, so it is no wonder they have the best record in the MLB.

The Diamondbacks are leading the NL west by 2.5 games. They have won six of their last 10 games, and are coming off a series loss against the Giants. Arizona is fourth in the MLB in batting average, and fifth in OPS. The Diamondbacks have also scored the fourth most runs while being top half of the league in home runs, as well. On the mound, the Diamondbacks struggle. They can not seem to get a starter to do well besides Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. They are bottom-10 in the MLB in ERA, WHIP and opponent batting average. The Diamondbacks will need to pick it up on the mound for this series.

Taj Bradley will take the mound against Zac Gallen in this game.

Here are the Rays-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Diamondbacks Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-188)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Rays vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Arizona

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Taj Bradley has been very good this season. His ERA does not reflect it, but he has been effective. He has a 3.84 ERA in 49 innings pitched. However, in those innings, Bradley has 71 strikeouts and a 1.20 WHIP. Bradley is coming off a solid start against the Baltimore Orioles that he should be able to build off. If he can pitch how he did in that game, the Rays will cover the spread in this one.

Bradley ranks high in xBA, xSLG, barrel percentage, and strikeout percentage.155 He does a very good job at keeping hitters off balance and forcing weak contact along with swings and misses. The Diamondbacks are a good offensive team, but Bradley is a good pitcher. If he can force enough weak contact and last longer into this game, the Rays will cover the spread.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have their ace on the mound in this game. Gallen is one of the front runners for NL Cy Young and has been pitching like it lately. In his last two starts, Gallen has given up just two runs in 14 innings pitched while striking out 11. He is throwing the ball extremely well, but does have a tough matchup in this game. If he can hold the Rays to two runs or less, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Gallen has been even better at home this season. In eight home starts, Gallen is 7-0 with 54 innings pitched. He has allowed just 39 hits, with just six runs allowed and 67 strikeouts to seven walks. His home WHIP is well below one. With the way he has been throwing lately and they way he pitches at home, I would not be surprised to see Gallen throw a gem in this game.

Final Rays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is very exciting. Bradley and Gallen are both going to be great or the forseeable future. However, in this game, I expect Gallen to prevail. The Diamondbacks should cover this spread.

Final Rays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+155), Under 8 (-102)