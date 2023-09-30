It appeared as if the Tampa Bay Rays were the best team in baseball during the first 2-plus months of the season as they sat in first place in the American League East and were on an eye-catching roll. However, the Baltimore Orioles improved throughout the season and the Rays were unable to sustain their early-season success.

The two teams switched positions and the Orioles moved into first place in mid-July and stayed there, while the Rays slumped. They were able to come out of it and secure a playoff position as the No. 1 Wild Card in the American League.

They have clinched their playoff position as the No. 4 seed in the AL playoffs, and they would face the Toronto Blue Jays if the season ended today.

However, the season doesn't end until Sunday, and they could still play the Houston Astros or the Seattle Mariners.

Blue Jays or Astros are most likely opponent

Since the Blue Jays have a one-game lead over the Astros for the No. 5 seed in the American League, it seems likely that that the Rays will face them. However, the Blue Jays have just a one-game lead over the Astros, so the two teams could switch positions.

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rays in the final regular season series, while the Astros are on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is currently in the National League playoff structure, but they need to have some success this weekend if they are going to clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Rays have split their season series with the Jays going into the final weekend, with both sides winning 5 games. The Rays and the Astros split their season series 3-3.

The Astros don't appear to be as powerful or playing as well as they did in last year's postseason when they won the World Series. Still, this is a team with a sensational pedigree and the Astros are not likely to get nervous when the series is on the line.

Blue Jays would be the better matchup for Rays

As a result, it seems that a series against the inconsistent Blue Jays would be more favorable for Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays have been a team that is subject to wide swings in terms of run production. While they have a powerful lineup that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Bo Bichette, the Blue Jays were shut out in consecutive games against the Yankees this week.

They can light up the scoreboard with their power, but good pitching can shut them down.

The Tampa Bay lineup seemingly would have a good chance against the Toronto pitching staff. Left fielder Randy Arozarena has belted 23 home runs and driven in 87 runs this season, and he has a history of success in the postseason.

Arozarena's primary partner in crime has been Yandy Diaz, and the first baseman has slashed .328/.408/.515 with 21 home runs and 76 RBI. Tampa Bay's primary source of power comes from 3rd baseman Isaac Paredes who has hammered 31 home runs and driven in 97 runs.

The Rays also have some experienced pitchers in Zach Elfin and Tyler Glasnow who are capable of slowing down the Toronto attack. When it comes down to the battle of the bullpens, closer Pete Fairbanks has recorded 25 saves and a 2.64 ERA.

The Astros would likely provide more resistance than Jays

This is a team that has shown it can come through in clutch situations when facing the toughest teams. The Astros certainly did just that when they beat the Mariners, Yankees and Phillies to take the World Series a year ago.

The clutch hitting the Astros have with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker would make them very dangerous in the late stages of any close games. Alvarez has 31 home runs and 97 RBI in 111 games, while Tucker has blasted 29 home runs and driven in 111 runs this season, and those 2 left-handed hitters are capable of putting their imprint on any series.

The Astros also would present a problem with their pitching staff with Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez handling the primary mound responsibilities. If Verlander can get through the first inning or two without giving up a run, he is capable of shutting down any opponent.

Orioles await in Divisional Playoffs

Should the Rays survive their initial 3-game series, the AL East champion Orioles would await. Baltimore is resurgent and hungry this year, but the Rays would have the experience edge since they have been in the playoffs for 4 consecutive seasons.