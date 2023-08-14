The Tampa Bay Rays take on the San Francisco Giants for the beginning of a three game series Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays are sitting in second place in the AL East division, and they hold the first wild card spot. The Rays are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they did just take two of three from the Cleveland Guardians. Tampa Bay is pretty much a lock for the playoffs this year, the only question is what seed they will be. Most likely, it will be one or four, but anything can happen in the final months of the season. The Rays will be without their star shortstop for the time being. It does not need to be discussed, but it is important to note the impact that he had on the team. With some pitching injuries, the Rays will need to have their offense pick up any slack.

The Giants are clawing their way back to the playoffs. It is unlikely that they will catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL West lead, but they can easily be a wild card team. The Giants are just 1.5 games up on the Chicago cubs for a playoff spot, so their lead is slim. They will need to win a lot of games down the stretch as the NL Wild Card race heats up and becomes very competitive. This series would be a solid win to start off a tough stretch that includes the Braves, Phillies, Braves again, and then the Reds.

Tyler Glasnow will be the starting pitcher for the Rays while Ryan Walker takes the ball for the Giants.

Here are the Rays-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Giants Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+126)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-152)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Glasnow has been very good this season. He is 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 96 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched. This will be his first start since July 31, but his July was excellent. He had a 2.11 ERA, and 51 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. As you can see, Glasnow strikes out hitters at a high rate. The Giants have struck out the fourth most times in the MLB this season. Glasnow has a great chance to strikeout a good amount in this game. If he can do that, and keep the Giants off the barrel, the Rays will cover the spread.

The Giants are bottom half of the league in batting average. Glasnow allows opponents to hit just over .200 off him, so he has really good matchup in this game. He should be able to keep the Giants off the basepaths in this game. Pair that with his strikeouts, and that is a recipe for success.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Ryan Walker will be used as a starter in this game. His longest outing is three innings, so I would not expect more than two against the Rays in this game. Those two innings will be huge. If Walker can shut down the Rays for those innings, the Giants will be in good position to at least keep the game close. It is unclear who the Giants will go to after the two innnigs or up, but my guess would be would be Sean Manaea. If the Walker can hand the ball over to him with the lead, or a tie game, the Giants could be in good position to cover the spread.

Final Rays-Giants Prediction & Pick

It is not likely that Glasnow has a bad outing. I am going to put my trust in him to shut down the Giants, and go deep into this game. I will take the Rays to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Rays-Giants Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+126), Under 7.5 (-115)