The Tampa Bay Rays are trying to avoid being swept on the road as they visit the Cleveland Guardians. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays have been surprised this series as they have lost the first two games. Tampa Bay lost both games by one run, but they blew a lead in both of the games this series. This final game of the series will be the sixth time these two teams meet. Tampa Bay is batting .244 in the five games played. They have hit just six home runs, and scored 25 runs. Yandy Diaz leads the team with seven hits, including a home run, three runs scored, and four RBI. On the mound, the Rays have a 6.11 ERA against Cleveland. Their WHIP is a high 1.53, and they have struck out just 8.5 batters per nine innings. Only one of their starters have record a quality start.

In the five games played against Tampa Bay this season, the Guardians are batting .314. They have four home runs, 10 doubles, and two triples in those five games. Steven Kwan leads the team with nine hits, including those two triples. Andres Gimenez, Gabriel Arias, and Myles Straw have the home runs in the series. On the mound, the Guardians have a 4.34 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9. Two of the five starters have recored a quality start for the Guardians.

Taj Bradley will start against Xzavion Curry in this game.

Here are the Rays-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Guardians Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+105)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 9.5 (-106)

Under: 9.5 (-114)

How To Watch Rays vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Taj Bradley and the Rays do not have to be worried about power coming off the Guardians' bats. Cleveland is the worst team in the MLB when it comes to hitting for power. This is good news for Bradley as he has given up 14 home runs this season. That is in just 16 starts, so he does get himself in trouble. However, with the power being so minimal from Cleveland, Bradley should be able to shut down the Guardians in this game. As long as Bradley pitches his game, and keeps the Rays close, they will be able to cover the spead

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians have been playing well. They are on a four game win streak, and finally hitting their stride as a team. It could be too late for them, though. Nonetheless, the Guardians are playing well. They will need to keep that going, and that is not a terribly hard thing to accomplish. Cleveland is actually seeing the ball well off Tampa Bay's pitching staff, and not a lot of teams do. The Guardians will cover this spread if they just keep playing the way they have been lately.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This game might be pretty close. The Rays are the favorites, which is not surpising at all. However, with the Guardians winning the two previous games, and the Rays not pitching it well, it is hard to bet against the Guardians. I am going to take Cleveland to cover the spread.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-126), Under 9.5 (-114)