The Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) are in the Empire state to take on the New York Mets (20-23) in game two of a three game series Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Mets prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Harold Ramirez was 3-5 in game one for the Rays. Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes had two hits each. Both of Paredes’ hits went over the fence, and he had five RBI on the night. Jose Siri hit a homerun of his own, as well. The Rays were able to score six runs off Justin Verlander in the win. On the mound, Jalen Beeks was solid as an opener in the game. He threw two scoreless and allowed just one hit. Yonny Chirinos picked up the win as he went 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits.

Jeff McNeil had a multi-hit game for the Mets in game one. Pete Alonso hit his 14th homerun of the season while Brett Baty and Eduardo Escobar each homered in the loss. Alonso and Escobar combined for four RBI in the game. As mentioned, Verlander struggled, but the bullpen kept the Mets in the game. They threw four innings and allowed two hits and two runs with three strikeouts.

The starting pitchers for Wednesday’s game will be Josh Fleming and Kodai Senga.

Here are the Rays-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mets Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: + 1.5 (-194)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Rays vs. Mets

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are the best offense in baseball. They lead the MLB in multiple categories and have no problem hitting the long ball. Another thing the Rays do well is take their walks. Senga has walked 23 batters this season which is ninth most in all of Baseball. If the Rays can stay patient at the plate and attack pitches over the heart of the plate, they will cover this spread. Tampa Bay should not have a problem hitting off Senga.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are better when facing left-handed pitching. Fleming has just one game started on the season and he gave up 10 hits in three innings during that game. On the season, Fleming has struck out just 17 batters in 31 2/3 innings. He has also given up 31 hits while walking 14. The Mets will need to hit well in this game if they want to win. It is hard to keep up with Rays offense, so New York will need to get to Fleming in this game. If they can do that, they will cover the spread.

Final Rays-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Rays were up big in game one before allowing two in the ninth. Expect the Rays to do the same in this game. Senga and Fleming will be a tough matchup for both teams, but Fleming will come out on top. He may not go deep into the game, but he will keep the New York offense in check. Tampa Bay should be able to pitch well, win this game and cover the spread.

Final Rays-Mets Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-194), Under 8.5 (-112)