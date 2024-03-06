Mike Zunino, a catcher who made the American League All-Star team in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Rays, is retiring. Zunino's agency, Wasserman Baseball revealed the news, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.
Former #Rays, #Mariners and #Guardians C Mike Zunino has retired. News was shared by his agency, Wasserman Baseball, in an IG post. pic.twitter.com/jfHQsCqjUC
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 6, 2024
As Topkin noted in his post on X (formerly Twitter), Zunino previously played for the Rays, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Guardians. He enjoyed a respectable big league career from 2013-2023.
A look back at Mike Zunino's career after his retirement
Zunino made his big league debut in 2013 with Seattle. He earned an everyday role in 2014. Despite not hitting for much of an average, Zunino flashed signs of power with 22 home runs during the '14 campaign.
And that's who Zunino became as an MLB player. He held his own behind the plate. Despite often hitting right around .200 (he hit .199 for his career), Zunino offered pop from the right-side of the plate. His ability to hit the long ball stood out since many catchers in today's game don't provide much value at all offensively.
Zunino continued to record similar statistics with the Mariners. One of his best seasons came in 2017, though, as Mike Zunino slashed .251/.331/.509/.840 and crushed 25 home runs and 25 doubles.
Following the 2018 campaign, Zunino ended up in Tampa Bay with the Rays. In 2021, Zunino played in only 109 games but still made his first and only All-Star team. In fact, he even finished 20th in MVP voting after smashing a career-high 33 home runs and slashing .216/.301/.559/.860.
Zunino's final season in Tampa Bay was in 2022. In 2023, he signed with the Guardians in hopes of getting back on track following a 2022 season that saw him appear in only 36 games. But he was designated for assignment after 42 games with Cleveland.
Zunino probably could have helped a team in 2024. After all, most teams would love to add a veteran catcher with power potential. But at 32 years old, it appears that Zunino has decided to call it a career.
Congratulations to Mike Zunino on a fine MLB career.