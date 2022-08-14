“Throughout this month that I’ve been down, I’ve reflected a lot on a lot of things,” Kiermaier shared, via ESPN. “A lot of memories here, I’m going to try and not tear up, but I’ve learned that the things that can make me tear and cry pretty easily are my kids and Tampa Bay Rays.”

Kevin Kiermaier has certainly seemed to accept that his time with the Rays is over. Sure, he is still open to coming back to the only team he has known his whole career, but his current focus is rehabbing and getting back to 100 percent in a bid to make him desirable should Tampa Bay let him walk away.