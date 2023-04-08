The Tampa Bay Rays got their first taste of bad news for the 2023 season on Saturday. Still yet to lose a game, the Rays announced that outfielder Jose Siri is heading to the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain, according to Tricia Whittaker.

Siri has been a major part of the Rays’ historic start. He has a hit in all six games he’s appeared in and is tied for the team lead with 8 RBIs. Siri drove in the winning run in both of Tampa Bay’s first two games.

Siri’s hot start at the plate is a surprise to some. He’s primarily known for his glove as he ranked third among outfielders and seventh overall in Outs Above Average last season. He has already made some web gems in center field for the Rays in 2023.

The Rays are 7-0 to start the season, winning every game by at least four runs. That hasn’t happened since the St. Louis Maroons did it to start the 1884 season.

Though not necessarily a star player, Siri has still been a key cog in the early portion of the season for Tampa Bay. The Rays nabbed him in a three-team trade at the deadline last August, giving up their sixth-ranked prospect, among others.

The Rays saw enough in Siri last season to move on from three-time Gold Glove Award winner Kevin Kiermaier this offseason. Kiermaier manned center field for the bulk of his nine seasons in Tampa Bay, though injuries limited him to under 110 games in five of those seasons (not including the shortened 2020 season).

Rays fans will hope Jose Siri’s injury doesn’t keep him out too long, though hamstring strains can be a tricky thing to heal.