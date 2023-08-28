The Tampa Bay Rays added to the woes of the New York Yankees by winning the last two games of the series at home over the weekend. During Sunday's game, the action looked as though it was about to get so much more intense when Rays star outfielder Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch by Albert Abreu. It was not the first time that Arozarena was hit by Abreu, as it also happened to him not just once but twice during a meeting back in May.

“I think it was on purpose,” Arozarena said through a translator, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) “If you look back at [the] previous series, he's hit me before. I've been hit in previous series before that. They hurt Yandy [Diaz] the other day, they hit [Isaac] Paredes in the head, so I think it probably was an issue for them.”

At the end of the day, the Rays got the 70-4 victory, which came after they pulled off a 3-0 win on Saturday against the Yankees. The Rays lost the series opener, 6-2, but they did not waste much time going back to their winning ways, which can't be said about the Yankees, who have not won back-to-back since Aug. 3.

Randy Arozarena and the Rays have improved to 80-52 after Yankees series, but still trail the Baltimore Orioles by two games for the top spot in the American League East division. Nevertheless, Tampa Bay is in great form, having won six of seven games heading into a short two-game affair on the road versus the Miami Marlins beginning this Tuesday.