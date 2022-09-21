Tampa Bay Rays fans can relax. Their star pitcher Shane McClanahan says he is doing fine after exiting Tuesday’s game due to injury against the Houston Astros.

McClanahan was pulled due to neck tightness in the fifth inning.

“He did not want to come out, was not happy about that, but we’re trying to make the best decision,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

“It was like full extension and I just felt a little tweak or something like that, but it went away immediately,” McClanahan said. “I guess they saw it as I was stretching it out or whatever, but I feel fine. I cannot stress that enough. Middle of September, I respect the precautionary move. I am just getting off the IL, so I can see, I guess, the err of caution.”

This is great news for the Rays. As McClanahan said, he is just coming off the IL with a shoulder injury, which he missed about two weeks with. Luckily for the Rays, McClanahan feels just fine and his pain subsided quickly.

Before exiting Tuesday’s ballgame, McClanahan had pitched four innings, allowing five hits, five earned runs, including a home run, and four walks. He had allowed five earned runs only one other time this whole season.

Shane McClanahan is having an unbelievable season for the Rays. Prior to last night, he had a 2.13 ERA, fourth best in the MLB, a .90 WHIP, 2nd best in the MLB and 185 K’s, 10th best in the MLB.

Kevin Cash knew it was the right decision to pull McClanahan, and air on the side of caution, even if the star pitcher didn’t like the decision in the moment.

“I think we all understand how important he is to our club, and if I see something that’s uncharacteristic, I think the best decision is to pull him out of the ball game,” Cash said. “It’s OK for him to be mad at me.”

The Rays are in the second position in the Wild Card race right now, and will need Shane McClanahan during the postseason if this team has any hopes of a deep run.