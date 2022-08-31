Shane McClanahan pregame video emerges and it won’t quell serious injury fears

Shane McClanahan was supposed to start for the Tampa Bay Rays in the team’s Tuesday night series-opener against the Miami Marlins, but he was scratched while warming up in the bullpen due to an apparent upper-body injury.

While the exact details of the reason behind his late scratch haven’t emerged yet, Jeff Passan of ESPN shared a video of Shane McClanahan apparently wallowing in utter disappointment upon learning that he was not going to be able to pitch.

Shane McClanahan was scratched from his start for the Rays tonight. And one can only hope this video from the bullpen before the game is not as bad as it looks. @TriciaWhitaker is reporting he's out with a left shoulder impingement. pic.twitter.com/Z5HMrHTHCk — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 30, 2022

The Rays have already said that Shane McClanahan has a left shoulder impingement but the full extent of the injury remains unknown. McClanahan should be getting tests soon to determine the severity of the injury and whether it would mean a trip to the injured list. If Shane McClanahan would indeed have to miss time, then that would certainly be a punch in the gut of the Rays who are in a precarious spot in the wild-card race in the American League. The Rays are trailing the New York Yankees by seven games heading into the Marlins series and are only half a game in front of the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL’s wild-card race.

Shane McClanahan is one of the best pitchers this season in Major League Baseball, as he owns an 11-5 record, 2.20 ERA, and 2.54 FIP. Among qualified starters this season, McClanahan is fourth with 11.12 strikeouts per nine innings and no. 1 overall with a 32.5 strikeout rate. He is undoubtedly a crucial piece of what the Rays are trying to accomplish this season, so his status will have to be closely monitored by the Rays and the team’s fans.