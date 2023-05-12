The Tampa Bay Rays have clearly been the best team in baseball throughout the first 25 percent of the season. However, after losing 2 of 3 on the road to the Baltimore Orioles, they could be facing adversity for the first time this season. As they opened a 3-game series at Yankee Stadium, star shortstop Wander Franco had to leave the game with a neck injury.

Wander Franco was pulled from tonight's game in the 5th inning after some apparent neck discomfort is his previous two at-bats. pic.twitter.com/8LMUVq7Z7b — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 12, 2023

Franco came out of the game in the 5th inning with the Rays leading 4-0 at the time. He could be seen grimacing as he attempted to loosen his neck muscles on his own, but the Rays did not want to take any chances and pulled him from the game.

The Rays said that Franco had right-side neck spasms and that was the reason for his removal. Taylor Walls, who started the game at 3rd base, took Franco’s place at shortstop for the Rays. Franco had 2 hits in 3 at bats for the Rays at the time he came out of the game. The injury will be re-evaluated Friday.

Franco is off to a brilliant start this season, as he is slashing .310/.369/.552 with 7 home runs, 23 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. In addition to his offensive numbers, he provides swagger and hustle to the surging Rays.

Despite losing their most recent series in Baltimore, the Rays had won 7 of their last 11 games, and defeated the Yankees 8-2. They have demonstrated great consistency on the road, compiling a 11-6 record away from home.

Injuries limited Wander Franco last year, and he was only able to play in 83 games last season.