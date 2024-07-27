The Tampa Bay Rays are in sell mode ahead of the trade deadline, already parting ways with starter Zach Eflin and outfielder Randy Arozarena. Eflin went to the Baltimore Orioles, while Arozarena is now with the Seattle Mariners. The Rays are expected to be even more active before Tuesday but for the time being, they've received a boost on the pitching front.

Jeffrey Springs is on the verge of being activated off the IL and could join the rotation next week, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Springs had Tommy John last May and hasn't pitched yet in 2024. He only made three starts in 2023 before suffering the gruesome elbow injury that required surgery. He's expected to take Eflin's spot in the rotation.

Springs had more than enough rehab outings, making 12 appearances in the minors. On Thursday, he threw 82 pitches at Triple-A Durham. The Rays will undoubtedly monitor his workload but it will be nice for the ball club to have him back in the mix.

Rays going sell mode

Tampa Bay is likely not going to make the postseason. They're 52-52 and while the Rays are only five games out in the Wild Card race, their recent moves make it clear that the playoffs aren't the focus. Arozarena, who was having a down year, was still one of their best players. Yet, Tampa sent him to Seattle for a pair of prospects. As for Eflin, he has a 4.09 ERA this season and will be a massive help to the contending Orioles. The Rays received three more prospects in that deal.

Yandy Diaz is another name garnering major trade interest. He hasn't played since the All-Star break. The 32-year-old is batting .273 with eight home runs. The Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Mariners are all eyeing the slugger. Just a year ago, Diaz led the American League with an impressive .330 average.

Although the Rays are essentially throwing in the towel on the 24′ campaign, you just know the front office is aware of what they're doing. This is a franchise that tends to find diamonds in the rough, as evidenced by their success over the last number of years. Both Eflin and Arozarena were still valuable pieces, which means Tampa received some very respectable talent in return.

If Springs does make his debut on Tuesday or Wednesday, he'll face the Miami Marlins. The left-hander owns a career 3.40 ERA in five big league seasons.