The Tampa Bay Rays are already without Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen. To make matters worse, Tyler Glasnow left Friday's start against the Atlanta Braves with an apparent injury. However, as Marc Topkin reported, it was just hand and leg cramps that forced the right-hander to exit with two outs in the sixth inning:

“Cash said Glasnow had cramping in both hands and legs, that at 88 pitches he was just about at his limit anyway so they took him out. Cash said Glasnow has had this before and it's not a dehydration issue but they can't figure out the cause.”

While it's a relief that it's not a serious problem, the part which is slightly concerning is that Tampa can't figure out the root cause for the cramps. It would be brutal for it to happen again in say, the playoffs.

Glasnow was utterly dominant before departing against arguably the best lineup in baseball. He gave up just two runs on two hits while striking out eight Braves and walking only one. A two-run shot to Sean Murphy proved to be the only real mistake.

Since returning from Tommy John Surgery, Glasnow has looked decent. He owns a 4.10 ERA in eight starts, striking out 64 in 41.2 innings and issuing just 16 free passes. Friday was probably his best start yet against a phenomenal team. Certainly promising.

By the sounds of it, Tyler Glasnow shouldn't miss any time. For the Rays though, the 2-1 loss was their sixth in a row, although they still sit at the top of the AL East. Tampa will be looking to end the cold skid Saturday.