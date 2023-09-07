Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivered an excellent performance in a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night, equalling his career-high in strikeouts with 14 Ks. In a post-game interview, Glasnow expresses his satisfaction with his UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) being fully functional.

Glasnow limited the Red Sox to just a run on three hits and issued just a walk. The towering 6-foot-8 right-hander showcased his dominance by striking out six consecutive batters during the fifth and sixth innings, replicating his previous 14-strikeout feat from April 2021.

In a post-game interaction with Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker, Tyler Glasnow was elated with his performance and candidly remarked, “Having a UCL that works feels a lot better than having one that doesn’t.” A couple of years back Glasnow was diagnosed with partially torned UCL and has been keeping up with it since.

Glasnow's humorous take on his health adds a touch of levity to his remarkable performance and showcases his resilience on the mound.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Rays secure 3-1 victory against Red Sox

Harold Ramirez's double contributed to Tampa Bay's 3-1 victory over the Red Sox, extending their season series record to 9-2 in favor of the Rays. Brandon Lowe and Isaac Paredes also added to the offensive firepower with home runs.

The Rays' bullpen, led by Pete Fairbanks, secured the win with a scoreless ninth inning, marking Fairbanks' 20th save of the season.

Despite a valiant effort by Boston's Connor Wong, who recorded an RBI triple, the Red Sox struggled offensively, tallying only five hits and striking out a staggering 17 times, including seven consecutive midgame strikeouts. The absence of outfielder Alex Verdugo, sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, posed an additional challenge for the Red Sox during the series.

In the early stages of the game, Boston took a 1-0 lead on Wong's triple, but Glasnow's impressive strikeouts prevented further damage. Lowe and Paredes later provided the offensive firepower that secured the Rays' victory. Rays are now 85-55 and are three games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in AL East.