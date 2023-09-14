The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles for a four game series. This will be the last series between the two teams in the regular season this year. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out Rays-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Rays have only won three of the nine games played against the Orioles this season. In those nine games, the Rays are batting .227 with nine home runs, and 3 runs scored. Yandy Diaz leads the team with 10 hits, including two doubles, and a home run. Isaac Paredes leads the team with two home runs in the nine games played. Diaz, Paredes, and Taylor Walls have each scored four runs to lead the team in that category. On the mound, the Rays have a 3.15 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 10.5 K/9. Four of their nine starts have been quality in the series with Baltimore.

The Orioles are batting just .197 in the series with Tampa Bay. They have 31 runs scored, and eight home runs. However, they have 26 total extra base hits in the nine games. Austin hays has 10 hits, including five doubles to lead the team. Gunnar Henderson has hit two home runs, and he has scored seven runs in the nine games. Ryan O'Hearn has also hit two home runs in the series with the Rays. On the mound, the Orioles have a 3.49 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 9.7 K/9. Four of their nine starts have been quality.

Aaron Civale will get the start for the Rays. Kyle Bradish will take the mound for the Orioles.

Here are the Rays-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Orioles Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-188)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Rays vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports Sun, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Civale has been good this season. His stats took a little bit of a tumble when he joined the Rays, but his overall stats are good. This season, between the Guardians and Rays, Civale has a 2.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .227 off him. The Orioles are a very tough matchup, but Civale should be up for the challenge.

Civale is a lot better on the road this season, as well. He has 2.03 ERA, and his walks are down. He does not strike as many people out, and opponents bat just a few points higher, but he is much better at limiting the runs when pitching on the road. If he can keep that up, the Orioles are going to have a rough time with him.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Kyle Bradish is having a fantastic season for the Orioles. He has a 3.03 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and he is 11-6. At Camden Yards this season, Bradish has been outstanding. He has a 2.26 ERA, and opponents are batting just .208 off him at home. Bradish is very good at Camden Yards, and the Orioles have found ways to beat the Rays all season. If Bradish can continue to pitch well at home, the Orioles will keep winning against the Rays.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun series. Just two games seperate these two teams at the top of the division. The pitching matchup is a fun one, as well. I think the Orioles have the best chance at winning. However, the Rays are the underdog. I am going to take the Rays to cover the spread.

Final Rays-Orioles Prediction & Pick: +1.5 (-188), Under 8 (-105)