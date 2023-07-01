Another player has committed to participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby. Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena announced on social media Saturday that he'll be part of the contest during 2023 MLB-All-Star week at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Randy Arozarena becomes the fourth player to officially enter the 2023 Home Run Derby. The Rays' star joins a field that includes Seattle Mariners' center fielder Julio Rodríguez, Toronto Blue Jays slugger' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Los Angeles Dodgers' star Mookie Betts.

Last week, Arozarena made it clear that he wanted to be part of the All-Star competition. He will try to become the first Rays player in history to become the Home Run Derby champion.

The best power season of Arozarena's young career has warranted a spot in MLB Home Run Derby. Through 80 games, has 15 home runs. Arozarena is on pace to smash his career-high of 20 home runs, a mark he reached in both 2021 and 2022.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Arozarena's .484 slugging percentage is the best mark of his career for a full season. When he played 23 games for the Rays in the truncated 60-game 2020 campaign, Arozarena slugged .641 with seven home runs.

Arozarena is second on the Rays and tied for 26th in the majors with his 15 homers. Jose Siri leads Tampa Bay with 16 homers. The Rays' center fielder has only needed 51 games to reach that total.

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is the reigning Home Run Derby championship. It's been six years since an American League player won the competition. New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge did it in 2017.