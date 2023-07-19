The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to avoid being swept as they take on the Texas Rangers Wednesday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers won the first game 3-2 on a walk-off wild pitch. Josh Lowe homered in the game for the Rays while Randy Arozarena hit a sacrifice fly in the first for the other Rays run. Shane McClanahan was solid besides the home run given up in the sixth. Ezequiel Duran was that home run hitter and tied the game with it. In the ninth, the Rangers used a pinch runner and he scored on a Pete Fairbanks wild pitch.

Game two was won 5-3 by the Rangers. Marcus Semien had three hits, including a home run to lead the Rays. Travis Jankowski had two hits and an RBI while Corey Seager was the other home run hitter. Nathan Eovaldi went six shutout innings and allowed just two hits to earn the win. Will Smith notched his 17th save of the season in the win. For the Rays, Randy Arozarena had two hits, including a home run to lead the team. Brandon Lowe hit a home run in the game, as well. Taj Bradley struck out nine batters through five innings of work, but allwoed two runs on five hits to suffer the loss.

Zack Littell will be the starting pitcher for the Rangers in this game while Jon Gray starts for Texas.

Here are the Rays-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-176)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Rangers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 2:05 PM ET/11:05 AM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are taking on a struggling pitcher in Jon Gray. In his last five starts, Gray has allowed less than four runs jsut one time. In those five starts, Gray has allowed 30 hits in 25 1/3 innings pitched, including four home runs. The Rays are one of the better offenses in the MLB and they can hit with some power. They may be cold right now, but Tampa Bay is very capable of heating up quickly. If they can get to Gray in this game as other teams have lately, the Rays will be just fine.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are using an opener, but he has struggled this season. Littell has an ERA over 6.00, a WHIP of 1.47, and an opponent batting average of .305. The Rangers top of the order is very dangerous and they can easily score three to four runs if you are not careful. Litell has given up four hits and two runs in his last two outings, so he is hittable. The Rangers should be able to get to Littell, and if they can put up around three runs, they will cover this spread.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be another close one. No matter who is on the mound, these are two of the better teams in baseball. I expect the Rangers to complete the sweep and cover the spread, though.

Final Rays-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+146), Under 9.5 (-115)