The Tampa Bay Rays are going for the series win against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Twins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays took game one of this series 7-4 on Monday. They collected 13 hits in the win, and two of those were home runs. Yandy Diaz was led the team with four hits, two runs scored, one RBI, and a home run. Taylor Walls hit a three-run home run in the game, as well. Josh Lowe, and Randy Arozarena also had multi-hit efforts in the game. On the mound, Tyler Glasnow finished the game with six innings pitched, six hits allowed, four runs, and eight strikeouts. He did earn the win, though. Pete Fairbanks notched his 23rd save of the season in the win.

The Twins got all of their four runs via the home run ball. Max Kepler hit a solo home run in the game, but Royce Lewis hit a three-run home run in the loss. Sonny Gray was the starting pitcher for the Twins. He finished with four innings pitched, one earned run allowed on six hits, and five strikeouts. The Twins' bullpen allowed five runs in five innings of work in the game to really mess up their chances of winning the game.

Zack Littell will be the starting pitcher for the Rays. Joe Ryan will take the mound for the Twins.

Here are the Rays-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Twins Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-200)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Littell has been pretty good for the Rays this season, and he is coming off his best start of the season. He threw eight innings against the Mariners and allowed just one run while striking out four. I do not expect him to have that same type of start, but something close would definitely be helpful. If he can go six strong innings in this one, the Rays will be able to cover the spread.

Littell is better on the road this season. His road ERA is 1.35 runs better than his home ERA, and opponents slug much less off him. Just three of his 11 home runs allowed this season have come when he was pitching on the road. The Twins hit two home runs in game one, so Littell should be able to take that off the table in this one. If he can have a good game, the Rays will cover.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

At one point this season, Joe Ryan was one of the better pitchers in the MLB. However, he has come back down to reality, and his season ERA is over 4.00. His WHIP is still pretty good at 1.12, and his strikeouts are still very good, as well. He just needs to a better job at limiting the long ball. Keeping the Rays in the yard is going to be huge for Ryan in this game. If he can do that, the rest of his numbers will play, and the Twins will cover the spread.

When pitching at home, Ryan has a 3.77 ERA, and opponents are batting just .225 off him. He is clearly more comfortable when pitching at Target Field. Not to mention, Ryan has only allowed 11 of his 27 home runs at home this season. If he can continue to pitch well in his home ballpark, the Twins will be able to cover the spread and even up the series.

Final Rays-Twins Prediction & Pick

I have a feeling this will be a very close game. However, I am going to rock with the Rays in this game. Tampa Bay is the underdog, and I do not think they will lose by more than one run, if they lose at all.

Final Rays-Twins Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-200), Under 8 (-115)