We're set for yet another MLB betting prediction and pick for today's action-packed slate as American League teams meet for this cross-country series. The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of this current series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Athletics prediction and pick.

Rays-Athletics Projected Starters

Shane Baz (RHP) vs. Joey Estes (RHP)

Shane Baz (0-2) with a 4.21 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 32 K, 36.1 IP

Last Start: 8/13 vs. HOU (L) – 7.0 IP, 3 ER, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: (0-1) with a 4.26 ERA, .299 OBA, 14 K, 19.0 IP

Joey Estes (5-5) with a 4.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 66 K, 87.2 IP

Last Start: 8/14 @ NYM (L) – 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 K

2024 Home Splits: (3-0) with a 2.40 ERA, .210 OBA, 30 K, 40.0 IP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Athletics Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -120

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

How to Watch Rays vs. Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently fourth in the AL East and sit 10.5 games back of the leading New York Yankees. They've gone just 4-6 over their last 10 games and actually dropped the first game of this current series most recently. In that game, the Rays were shut-out 3-0 and only managed two hits off the Oakland pitcher. It was a rocky game from start to finish and the Rays have had serious issues within their lineup this year, losing notable players in the process. Still, they've added new additions like Christopher Morel and they'll be hoping to finish this season with a late push towards the Postseason.

Their pitcher for this game will be Shane Baz as he attempts to find his first win of the season. This will be just his eighth start of the season after being out for the year last year, so he's still getting his feet under him and looking for a signature performance to help his stock. The Rays have gone 2-3 over his last five starts and his strikeout totals have been consistent, but he'd like to find more control from his early at-bats as he's struggling in batter-friendly counts this season. Still, the Rays have been the better team throughout the season and he's in a decent spot to help redeem their last loss against the Athletics.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Oakland Athletics are currently fourth in the AL West and sit 13.5 games back of the leading Houston Astros. They've actually gone an impressive 7-3 over their last 10 games and have been doing solid work in avoiding the last-place slot in their division, since occupied by the Los Angeles Angels. They took the first game of this series 3-0 as pitcher Joe Boyle pitched six scoreless innings and put his team in the best spot possible to win. Ultimately, the A's are playing well for once this season and they'll do everything they can to continue this positive shift from their lineup and pitching staff alike.

Joey Estes will receive the start in this game as he looks to remain unbeaten at home this season. He's been dominant with his home pitching as his ERA is a l0w 2.40 through 40 innings of work. His strikeouts have also been working well and while his last start was a tough showing with three earned runs, the Athletics won his previous three-consecutive starts before that. With his lineup slowly gaining confidence over this Rays team, we could see the momentum shift in their favor as he tries for another scoreless performance. After all, the Rays lineup is struggling and it's a perfect opportunity for Estes to find his groove and get the A's back-to-back wins here.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This is the first and only series between these two teams this year and with the Athletics taking the first game, the Rays will be on their heels to win here and even things up. Neither lineup played particularly well during the first game, but it was the Athletics' pitching and their one two-run homer that effectively lifted them over the Rays.

The Rays have been struggling from the plate over the last few weeks and they're waiting for the bats to wake up as they try for another winning streak. However, their two-hit performance from last game was a disappointing one and they'll need to find answers against an undefeated pitcher at home.

With the way they're playing at the moment, we have to ride the Oakland Athletics to get this win against the Rays. We'll ride them on the moneyline as their offense has been humming and they hold the slight pitching advantage in this game.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Oakland Athletics ML (-102)