The Tampa Bay Rays will finish their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the winner taking the set. We are in the desert, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Rays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rays rallied to beat the Diamondbacks 3-2. Now, they look to take the series. It did not start well for the Rays as the DBacks got on the board first when Ketel Marte clipped a single to right field to give Arizona a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Then, Carson Kelly singled to right-center field in the fourth to make it 2-0. Neither team scored for the next four innings, which led to the Diamondbacks trying to close it out. Therefore, they brought in Scott McGough to close it out.

It did not start well, as he allowed a single to Yandy Diaz. Then, Wander Franco clipped a single to shallow center to push Diaz to second. Luke Raley singled to score Diaz. However, McGough struck out Randy Arozarena and got Isaac Paredes to ground out, giving Arizona hope they could finish this game off. But McGough allowed Josh Lowe to double to center, scoring in both runners on base, to put the Rays ahead 3-2 entering the bottom half of the inning. Ultimately, Pete Fairbanks came in and got the save, despite walking one, to seal the come-from-behind victory for the Rays.

The Rays will use Zach Littell as an opener today in their finale against the Diamondbacks. Significantly, he is 0-1 with a 6.57 ERA. Look for the Rays to also use Yonny Chirinos in this game. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks will go with Brandon Pfaadt, who the Diamondbacks are calling up from the minors. Pfaadt tossed 3 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on eight hits in an ugly outing in his last start against the Red Sox.

Here are the Rays-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Diamondbacks Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+142)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Rays vs. Diamondbacks

TV: Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 3:41 PM ET/12:41 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays are still the best team in the majors and continue to play well. Now, they hope to take the series against the Diamondbacks while trying to keep the offense going while their bullpen tries to keep the bats cool.

Arozarena is batting .286 with 14 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 49 runs. Now, he looks to do better than he did in last night's game. Diaz is hitting .291 with 12 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 52 runs. Ultimately, he continued to hit well, as he was part of the comeback effort last night. Harold Ramirez is batting .291 with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and 31 runs. However, he has slowed down significantly since April. Lowe is hitting .284 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 33 runs. Substantially, he delivered the go-ahead game-winning runs yesterday.

But the Rays must also pitch well today to thrive against the Diamondbacks. Significantly, the bullpen will have to find a way to get the most dangerous hitters out. The bullpen is the only weakness on this Tampa Bay team.

The Rays will cover the spread if they can score early. Then, their pitching must hold up.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks allowed a win to get away last night. Now, instead of going for a series sweep, they are merely trying to take two of three games as they play the finale against the best team in the American League.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .271 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 32 runs. However, he has not hit a home run since June 18 and is locked in a 3 for 20 slump. Christian Walker is hitting .281 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 44 runs. Significantly, he is in an 11-game hitting streak and continues to see the ball well. Corbin Carroll is batting .292 with 17 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 60 runs. Moreover, he is doing well in this series, as he is 3 for 8, and hopes to continue to stay hot. Marte is hitting .294 with 15 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 60 runs. Now, he hopes to keep the momentum going.

The bullpen blew the game last night as McGough could not hold the lead. Today, they must figure out how to close it out.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if they can attack the Tampa pitching early to alleviate any pressure off their bullpen. Then, their bullpen must avoid allowing free chances for the Rays to strike.

Final Rays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Rays have one weakness and it is their bullpen. Thus, expect the Diamondbacks to take advantage of this and take the series.

Final Rays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)