Taj Bradley will take the mound for the Rays in the finale of their series with the Guardians on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Guardians prediction and pick.

Rays-Giants Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs. Ben Lively

Taj Bradley (6-10) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Taj Bradley didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

2024 Road Splits: Taj Bradley hasn't been as sharp on the road where he is 3-3 with a 4.82 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

Ben Lively (11-9) with a 4.01 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Ben Lively picked up the win over the Padres on Saturday, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks over six innings while striking out three.

2024 Home Splits: Ben Lively has been much better at home than on the road where he is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 0.99 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Guardians Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +112

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (+104)

How to Watch Rays vs. Guardians

Time: 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays are poised to secure a crucial victory against Ben Lively and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, despite being on the road. Bradley, despite his recent struggles, has shown flashes of brilliance that make him a formidable opponent for the Guardians' lineup.

Bradley's electric stuff, particularly his fastball-slider combination, has the potential to keep Cleveland's hitters off-balance. His 10.1 K/9 rate demonstrates his ability to generate swings and misses, which could be crucial against a Guardians team that relies on contact.

The Rays' offense, while inconsistent at times, has the firepower to support Bradley. With players like Junior Caminero, who recently had a career-high three doubles in a game, Tampa Bay has the potential to break out offensively. On the other side, Ben Lively is coming off an injury scare after being hit by a comebacker in his last start. This could potentially affect his performance or limit his pitch count, giving the Rays an advantage.

While the Guardians have been strong at home, sporting a 43-27 record, the Rays have shown resilience on the road this season. Their ability to bounce back after tough losses could be a key factor in this matchup. Additionally, the Rays' bullpen depth could play a crucial role in securing a victory, especially if they can get to Lively early and force Cleveland to rely on their relievers.

Despite the Guardians' recent success, the Rays' combination of Bradley's potential for dominance, offensive capability, and overall team resilience makes them a strong candidate to steal this game on the road and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ben Lively and the Cleveland Guardians are poised to secure a crucial victory against Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Progressive Field. Despite a recent injury scare, Lively's return to the mound comes at a perfect time for the AL Central-leading Guardians.

Lively has been a consistent force for Cleveland this season, boasting an impressive 11-9 record with a solid 4.01 ERA. His ability to limit walks and induce weak contact has been key to his success, and should play well against a Rays lineup that has struggled on the road this season.

On the other side, Taj Bradley has shown flashes of potential but has struggled with consistency. The young right-hander is coming off a string of eight starts without a win, posting a concerning 8.27 ERA during that stretch. While he's shown improvement in his last two outings, Bradley's tendency to give up home runs could be exploited by the Guardians' power hitters like José Ramírez and Josh Naylor.

With a 43-27 home record, Cleveland has been dominant at Progressive Field, giving them a significant edge in this matchup. Additionally, the Guardians' bullpen has been reliable, providing strong support in late-game situations. This could be crucial if Lively encounters any issues related to his recent injury.

With playoff implications on the line, expect the Guardians to come out swinging against Bradley early. Lively's experience and the home-field advantage should propel Cleveland to a victory in this important series finale.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick

In this crucial Sunday matchup, the Cleveland Guardians are favored to edge out the Tampa Bay Rays in a tightly contested game at Progressive Field. Ben Lively is expected to bounce back strong from his recent injury scare, pitching six solid innings while allowing just two runs. The Guardians' offense, led by José Ramírez and Josh Naylor, should capitalize on Taj Bradley's recent struggles, especially in the early innings. While Bradley may show flashes of his potential, the Guardians' home-field advantage and recent offensive surge will likely prove too much for the Rays to overcome.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians ML (-132), Over 8 (-118)