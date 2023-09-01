The Tampa Bay Rays head on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians in game one of a three-game series Friday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rays-Guardians prediction and pick.

Tampa Bay (82-52) is neck and neck with the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot in the American League East just 1.5 games back. They are getting hot at the right time winning eight of their last 10 games as they are at the top of the heap in the Wild Card race while winning the division is still within reach. They will put one of the best away records on the line when they head to Cleveland, Ohio to keep their winning ways going against the Guardians.

Cleveland (64-70) hopes of making the playoffs are getting thinner and thinner as each day goes on. They are just five games out of first place in the American League Central but they are 11.5 games out of the last spot in the AL Wild Card race. Their season has certainly been up and down just winning five out of their last 10 games and now have to battle through some tough sledding when the Tampa Bay Rays come to town this evening to start a three-game series.

Here are the Rays-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Guardians Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -188

Cleveland Guardians: +158

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Rays vs. Guardians

TV: Apple TV+

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Will Win

The Tampa Bay Rays are on a torrid run, and they want to extend it into a new month on Friday when they open a three-game series against the host Cleveland Guardians. The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while the Guardians will answer with Cal Quantrill.

Tyler Glasnow has a 7-4 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 114 strikeouts. He has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the league this season, and his record speaks for itself. He has the ability to dominate opposing batters and keep the score low, which is crucial for the Rays to win.

Cal Quantrill has a 2-6 record with a 6.45 ERA. He has struggled this season, and his record reflects that. He has given up a lot of runs and has not been able to keep the score low. This is a weakness that the Rays can exploit. The Rays have a strong offense that can score runs in bunches. They have scored the second-most runs in the American League this season, and they have a lot of players who can hit for power and average. This is a huge advantage for the Rays, as they can put pressure on Quantrill and the Guardians' bullpen.

The Guardians have a weak offense that has struggled to score runs this season. They have scored the second-fewest runs in the American League, and they have a lot of players who are struggling to hit for power and average. This is a huge disadvantage for the Guardians, as they will have a hard time keeping up with the Rays' offense.

Why The Guardians Will Win

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, and the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while the Guardians will answer with Cal Quantrill. Cal Quantrill has been in good form recently, despite his poor record this season. In his last start, he pitched six innings and gave up only one run against the Boston Red Sox. This shows that he has the ability to keep the score low and dominate opposing batters. Tyler Glasnow has struggled in his last few starts, giving up a total of 10 runs in his last three outings. This shows that he is not in the best form, and he may struggle against the Guardians' offense. The Guardians will be playing at home, which gives them a significant advantage. They have a better record at home than on the road, and they will have the support of their fans. This can give them the motivation they need to beat the Rays.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Tampa Bay Rays are surging at the right time as they head into the postseason just a couple games behind the American League East leaders, the Baltimore Orioles. They send Tyler Glasnow to the mound who should have a field day against the lowly lineup of the Cleveland Guardians.

It will be up to the Guardians to get off on Glasnow early to put pressure on the Rays to get back into the game. Unfortunately, the Rays are built to come out of the gate fast as they will against a subpar starter in Cal Quantrill and keep their winning ways going as they gun for the top of the AL East towards a World Series birth.

Final Rays-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays (-188), Under 7.5 Runs (+100)