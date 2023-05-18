It is game three of this interleague series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Mets prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

The Rays took game one of the series in New York, winning 8-5. Game two was a different story though. Up three in the ninth inning, the Rays blew their lead as Francisco Alvarez hit a game-tying three-run homerun with two outs in the ninth. The Rays struck back though and scored two runs in the top of the tenth. It was not enough though, as Pete Alonso hit a game-winning three-run home run in the bottom of the tenth to give the Mets this first walk-off win of the season. The Mets now have a chance to avoid their seven straight series loss if they can win the final game of the series.

Here are the Rays-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mets Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+140)

New York Mets: +1.5 (-170)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Rays vs. Mets

TV: BSSUN/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Last night was the first time the Mets have beaten the Rays in their last five tries. Being an interleague match-up, this is not a common series, but the Rays have not lost the series against the Mets since 2012. The Rays’ offense is one of the major reasons that they have been so good this year. They lead the majors in batting average, RBIs, home runs, and hits while being second in stolen bases. The pitching is pretty solid too. They are second in the majors in team ERA this year.

The Rays will send the 22-year-old Taj Bradley to the mound today. He is currently 3-9 with a 3.52 ERA, as he has gotten plenty of run support in his three starts. Each of his starts has been between five and 5.1 innings, and he has given up three runs in two of the three starts. In the other start, he did not give up a run. He has also averaged nine runs of run support in each of his starts this year.

Looking to give Bradley that run support once again will be the combination of Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena, Yandy Diaz, and Taylor Walls. Franco does not have a hit in this series, going 0-7 with three walks so far. He did steal two bases in the loss yesterday and has stolen eight this month. When he gets on base, he is a menace, so keeping him off will be a key for the Mets. Taylor Walls has been a platoon player at second base, but he has a hit in his last five starts. Walls continues the theme of stealing bases, as he has stone three bases in his last two games. Arozarena stole a base yesterday as well while driving in his eighth RBI of the month. That gives him 36 on the year now, which is good for a tie for fourth in the majors.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Pete Alonso did it again last night. He hit his 15th home run of the year, which is first in the majors. It also gave him 36 RBIs which is tied for fourth in the bigs. Alonso has hit a home run in both games in the series while driving in five. That gives him five home runs and 11 RBIs on the month, but he has struggled overall at the plate. He is hitting just .186 this month, with over half of his hits being extra-base hits. Facing a right-handed pitcher today may result in more of the same. He is hitting just .219 on the season against righties, but the power has been there. He has hit nine of his 15 home runs against right-handed pitching while driving in 23 runs.

Much of the Mets lineup has struggled against right-handed pitching so far this year. Only Brandon Nimmo is near the .300 mark against righties, hitting .297, but he has hit better against lefties this year. Mark Canha is hitting better against righties than lefties, hitting .244 against right-handed pitching. After a solid series against Washington, Canha does not have a hit in this series, although he did score a run last night.

The Mets will send Taylor Megill to the mound today. He is 4-2 on the season with a 4.02 ERA. This month in three starts he has yet to pitch six full innings, running up his pitch count early in games. He has given up eight runs in the three starts, with seven of them being earned. Megill has also struggled this month with letting men on base. He has allowed 24 baserunners in just 15.1 innings so far this month, and with how Tampa has been running the bases, that could be a disaster for the Mets today.

Final Rays-Mets Prediction & Pick

The Rays have all of a sudden started to struggle late in games. They were up big in game one before allowing runs in the ninth. They were up against last night before allowing runs in the ninth. The Rays then allowed more in the tenth and took the loss. Overall, the Rays have dominated this series, but have only come out with one win. They will dominate once again today though, and this time, there will not be a comeback.

Final Rays-Mets Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5 (+140)