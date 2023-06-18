We're back with a prediction and pick for the MLB‘s slate of Father's Day games. We'll see an Interleague matchup between The Tampa Bay Rays (51-23) and the San Diego Padres (34-36) as they're set for the rubber-match of their three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rays-Padres prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Rays are in first place in the AL East and have a comfortable six-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles. They've been the top team in the MLB through this point of the season and lead the league in several hitting and pitching categories. They're 11-4 in their last 15 games, but will look to bounce back after losing last night. Yonny Chirinos (RHP) will be their likely starter.

The San Diego Padres are currently in fourth place in the NL West and sit 8.5 games back of the leading Diamondbacks. They had lofty expectations for this season but haven't really been able to make a splash in their division. They've gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and are hoping to win this series against the best team in the MLB. Joe Musgrove (RHP) will be their starter.

Here are the Rays-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Padres Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +124

San Diego Padres: -146

Over (9): -104

Under (9): -118

How To Watch Rays vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Tampa Bay Rays come into this game as the slight underdogs for just the 10th time this season. In that spot, they've gone 6-3 and have performed well as such. They were shut out in their last game against the Padres and failed to produce any tangible scoring moments. The Rays have also done a great job this year of bouncing back from losses, so fully expect them to be firing on all cylinders as they try to get this series win.

They'll send Yonny Chirinos behind his 3-1 record and 2.35 ERA thru 38.1 innings of work. He's not typically a starter for them, but have seen great success as a relief pitcher and has notched wins of his own leading the way for them. He's got tremendous movement in his pitches and will look to give them a another scoreless outing when he takes the mound. Look for the Rays' bats to wake up after their poor showing last night.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres will hope to bounce back and get a huge series win against the MLB's best team. Many thought the Padres would be in a better position at this point of the season, but injuries to their roster and a lack of run production has seen them towards the middle of the National League pack. The return of Fernando Tatis Jr. has been electric for them with his hitting and Manny Machado continues to swing a hot bat over the last 10 games.

Joe Musgrove will take the mound behind his 4-2 record and 4.37 ERA thru 47.1 innings pitched. He hasn't seen the same success at home with a 5.55 ERA and 1-1 record, but he'll have confidence knowing his pitching staff turned in a shutout performance yesterday. Musgrove will look to find his control early and try to give the Padres a chance to jump ahead to a lead in this one.

Final Rays-Padres Prediction & Pick

With this being the rubber match, both teams will be highly motivated to get this win and try to add to total. The Rays struggled to produce any runs last night, but impressed with six runs in the first meeting. For the prediction, let's go with the Rays to get the win and close this series out on top.

Final Rays-Padres Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays (+124)