The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Rays Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Rockies.
The Tampa Bay Rays and Colorado Rockies have played a wild series this weekend at Coors Field. The ballpark known for producing volatile and abruptly explosive games has featured some late-inning fireworks over the past two days between these teams. The Rays scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a late lead on Friday, but they gave away that lead in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a walk-off grand slam to the victorious Rockies. On Saturday, the Rays fell behind 6-1 going into the seventh inning but scored twice in the seventh and five times in the eighth for an 8-6 comeback win. The Rays have posted a five spot in either the eighth or ninth inning in each of the first two games this weekend in Denver. Now they will try to win the series and move back to .500 at 5-5.
The Rays know the American League East is a beast, so they can't lose too much ground to the defending division champion Baltimore Orioles and the highly formidable New York Yankees. Saturday's win was really important. People will say, “It's only April 6 and the season is just starting,” but let's remember that the main reason the Rays made the playoffs in 2023 was how they played in the month of April, going 13-0 and then 29-7 out of the gate. They weren't nearly as good from June through August as they were in the first six weeks of their season. The Rays do need to keep in touch with the rest of their division and not fall behind by a large margin. Saturday's win could be an early turning point for this team.
Here are the Rays-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rays-Rockies Odds
Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-108)
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-112)
Over: 12.5 (-105)
Under: 12.5 (-115)
How To Watch Rays vs. Rockies
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / MLB (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT
*Watch Rays-Rockies LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread
The Rays should be very confident and emboldened after their Saturday comeback victory. When a team can score bunches of runs in the final two innings, as Tampa Bay has shown it can do against the Colorado bullpen in each of the last two days, that builds belief in a dugout. The Rays are only 4-5 and they haven't put their best foot forward in this game, but they should be able to begin to play better baseball and develop the winning consistency they are known for.
We also have to mention that the Rockies' bullpen has been a gasoline can the past few days. Instead of putting out fires, the Colorado pen is creating them. It's going to be a long season in Denver with a bullpen which simply can't get meaningful outs or stay out of big innings.
Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread
The Rockies are a bad team, but Coors Field is going to produce unstable games the Rockies can win with their bats. Yes, their bullpen is atrocious, and on most days, they're going to lose as a result. However, in a one-game betting situation, the Rockies are not easy to bet against at home because they often swing the bats well at home. They scored six runs on Saturday despite losing the game. If Colorado scores six runs in this game, would you want to have the Rays on the run line? Not really, right?
Final Rays-Rockies Prediction & Pick
The Rays are a better team, but this is not a high-end pitching matchup, with Ryan Pepiot going for Tampa Bay and Dakota Hudson pitching for Colorado. Stay away from this game.
Final Rays-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rays -1.5