Some new faces in the next season of the thrilling series.

There's an exciting new casting update for Reacher Season 3. It will include Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy.

Hall will play Zachery Beck, described as “a formidable and successful businessman” and “a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard,” Variety reports. Apparently, he is running an operation that isn't what it looks like on the surface as a rug import company. Reacher and his team dig a bit more to uncover what is actually going on there.

As for Sonya Cassidy, she'll be playing Susan Duffy. She's “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.”

What to expect in Season 3 of Reacher

In Season 3, we can expect to see Alan Ritchson (Reacher) go undercover to rescue an informant in the hands of a past enemy. It's based on Lee Child's 7th book of the same name, Persuader.

Season 3 was announced last December. As for the current Season 2, it's the number one most-watched title on Prime Video.

It's no wonder it's such a top hit. With action and fight sequences in almost every episode, it's constantly keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Plus, Reacher's deadpan stares, humor, and attitude give it this appealing edge.

The new season isn't without its critics. Some are saying it's not as good as the first. Screen Rant says, “Reacher season 2 was entertaining, but there was a dip in quality compared to the first installment that Reacher season 3 needs to rectify. The show's first season hit the ground running by establishing its own set of hallmarks and tropes, many of which were unfortunately dispensed with in season 3.”

We'll see what Season 3 of Reacher brings with Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy on board. Maybe it'll bring back more of the season 1 magic that many felt lagged in the current one.