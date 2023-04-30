Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The UFC is live at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada with exciting fights throughout. One fight in particular that was quite exciting was Fernando Padilla vs. Julian Erosa. There was no feeling out process between these two as they went to war from the opening moment until it was over in less than just 2 minutes.

There was controversy surrounding Fernando Padilla’s first UFC win and knockout. We see Padilla hurt Julian Erosa dropping him twice during some exchanges. It looked like Erosa had recovered, but after one last and final knockdown, the referee had enough and called the fight.

Julian Erosa protested the stoppage as it seemed like he still had his wits about him when the fight was stopped. Fans took to Twitter to contest the stoppage, some thought it was early but others thought the referee was right in stopping the fight.

The stoppage, unfortunately prevented a potential barnburner between Padilla and Erosa. The way that Erosa was taking damage though it seemed as if the fight wasn’t going to last much longer. That gave Padilla the biggest win of his young career and now would give him the opportunity to fight an even bigger name in his next fight.

Julian Erosa has now been finished by strikes in each of his last two fights and will need to recoup to get back on track. His back will be against the wall in his next fight and could be on the verge of getting cut if he doesn’t turn things around.

It will be interesting to see where each fighter goes from here. Padilla certainly has a high ceiling in the featherweight division after that big win. Meanwhile, Erosa has all the skills in the world to be at the top so let’s see if he is able to bounce back in his next fight.