Real Betis and Valencia meet in the La Liga! Catch the La Liga odds series here, featuring our Real Betis-Valencia prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Real Betis (17-8-12) will try to build from their 1-2 away victory against Girona. The Green and Whites are currently in sixth place in the Spanish table, and they have a guaranteed ticket to the Europa League next season.

Los Che (11-8-18) is in 13th place in the Spanish league. After a 2-2 draw with Valencia, the Bats will need to snatch three points here in the Benito Villamarin Stadium to guarantee safety.

Here are the Real Betis-Valencia soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

La Liga Odds: Real Betis-Valencia Odds

Real Betis: +195

Valencia: +145

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +124

Under 2.5 Goals: -150

How to Watch Real Betis vs. Valencia

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+, Bet365

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Real Betis Can Beat Valencia

Real Betis had a solid season last year when they won the Copa del Rey and finished fifth in La Liga. This season, they will also miss out on a spot to the Champions League after Real Sociedad joins Barca, Madrid, and Atleti in the tier-one European competition. Real Betis will be joining Villarreal in the Europa League in the next campaign.

The duel to remain in the top six is ensured for Los Verderones, as seventh-placed Athletic CLub is eight points away from them. The Green-and-Whites should continue asserting their offensive powers, where they can pull off 11.1 total shots, 4.0 corners, and 1.2 goals in 37 matches this season, which have resulted in 45 goals and 24 assists. However, Betis just holds a +5 goal-differential.

It is not often in recent games that Real Betis have shown defensive steel. Despite these issues, Real Betis has kept 13 clean sheets while averaging 17.5 tackles, 9.5 interceptions, and 21.0 clearances per match. They are winning 51.3% of their duels and commit just 10.9 fouls and 2.1 yellow cards per match.

Coach Manuel Pellegrini will have to deal with this game without some key players. Nabil Fekir, who is one of the team’s best midfielders, is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury. Victor Ruiz is doubtful to make an appearance in this home game.

Borja Iglesias will continue to add to his tally of 15 goals and three assists. Joaquin, who will be retiring after this season, will get his final start and look to add to his tally of two assists this season. Ayoze Perez will also serve in the opposite wing, and he has two goals and one assist in this campaign. Juanmi, Sergio Canales, and William Carvalho have combined for 11 goal involvements and will also be involved in the attack. Real Betis is hopeful to reach double-digit wins at home, as they have only a 9-4-5 home record.

Why Valencia Can Beat Real Betis

Valencia needs to have a massive transformation this season. Despite sitting 13th in the table, Los Che is still a candidate for relegation with just 41 points earned from 37 matches. Snatching the three points will put Valencia in the same spot, with relegation no longer a worry.

The Bats are coming off a 2-2 draw against Espanyol. Valencia had 53% ball possession, 19 total shots, and 10 corner kicks in that match. Valencia opened the scoring with Diego Lopez Noguerol putting a goal in 38 minutes. However, Espanyol rallied with two goals in the 40th and 50th minutes. Samuel Lino's 93rd-minute equalizer resulted in both teams sharing the spoils.

The Bats have a -3 goal differential (41-44), and their 3-3-12 record while playing away is the fourth-worst in the league. However, the Bats are capable of pulling upsets at any time this season. They have done with wins against Real Madrid, Celta Vigo, Osasuna, and Girona. However, the Valencians need to improve their season statistics of 12.9 total shots, 9.1 successful dribbles, and 6.0 corners per game.

Samuel Lino and Justin Kluivert jointly lead the squad with six goals. Edinson Cavani has provided five goals and two assists while Hugo Guillamon and Andre Almeida lead in assists with four. Samu Castillejo and Jose Luis Gaya have eight combined goal-and-assist contributions for Valencia.

Manager Ruben Baraja must be able to pull out all tricks under his sleeve against the top-six team. Yet, he must try to survive without the services of Marcos Andre and Toni Lato. Thierry Correia and Samu Castillejo are also doubtful about making an appearance. Samuel Lino, Justin Kluivert, and Diego Lopez Noguerol will likely comprise the attacking trio for Valencia. Andre Almeida will be joined by Javi Guerra and Nicolas Gonzalez in the midfield.

Final Real Betis-Valencia Prediction & Pick

Both teams are unstoppable on their day, but the White-and-Greens might just give the Bats the relegation scare in the final match of the season. Expected over 2.5 goals to be delivered in the game with the hosts taking home the bacon.

Final Real Betis-Valencia Prediction & Pick: Real Betis (+195), Over 2.5 goals (+124)