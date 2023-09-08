Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez has been given the green light by Los Blancos to join Villarreal for a managerial breakthrough. The former Real Madrid striker has already notified the Real Madrid hierarchy about his attention, and they have assured him they will not stand in his way. Hence, he will become the new manager of the Yellow Submarine, replacing Quique Setien.

Raul is reportedly optimistic about the project Villarreal is offering him. He was previously given offers to join FC Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, Espanyol, and Leeds United. However, he has always preferred the Real Madrid Castilla job ahead of all of them. However, he believes this is the right time to upgrade his career and make a managerial breakthrough.

Villarreal's challenge has excited Raul and made him consider leaving Real Madrid. This is surprising because it has never happened with other managerial jobs he has been offered. Setien will know that it is not an easy dressing room to manager, as the former Barcelona boss was unable to handle veteran players at the Yellow Submarine.

Raul has never denied that his aim is to become a Real Madrid manager in the future. He has always been confident about landing a job with the Spanish giants, which is why he is the manager of Real Madrid Castilla. With that team, it is more about player development than success on the pitch. The Real Madrid job doesn't get given to you on the plate, but you can make an impression with your managerial jobs elsewhere. With Carlo Ancelotti set to leave the club next summer, Villarreal can be a career-defining job for Raul.