Real Madrid finds itself at a crossroads in the right-back position, and the future of Dani Carvajal is a topic of debate among fans and pundits alike. Carvajal, a club legend, has been a linchpin for Los Blancos over the past decade, contributing significantly to their successes. However, recent performances have raised concerns about his ability to maintain his starting role.

The lack of a natural backup right-back compounds Real Madrid's worries. Neither Lucas Vazquez nor Nacho Fernandez is a specialist in that position, and both are on the wrong side of 30. Consequently, the club has been scouring the market for suitable options, and one name stands out – Reece James.

As he has a price tag of approximately €65m, James is no bargain, and Chelsea has no immediate plans to part with their promising English talent. While Real Madrid may consider tabling an offer of around €40m in the next summer transfer window, it's uncertain whether Chelsea would be open to such a deal. Reece James possesses the potential to be the world's finest right-back when he's in peak form. He was handed the club captaincy after the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid. However, injuries have plagued his career, disrupting his consistency on the field. Real Madrid must tread carefully in their pursuit of James, weighing his undeniable talent against the risk of acquiring another injury-prone player.

The right-back conundrum at Real Madrid highlights the delicate balance between securing immediate reinforcements and nurturing long-term prospects. As they contemplate their next move, the club faces a crucial decision that could reshape their defense for years to come.