Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has discussed his future with the club. The Spaniard has been in the Spanish capital since getting promoted to the Real Madrid Castilla team by former manager Jose Mourinho in 2010. He has greatly influenced Real Madrid's decorated last decade in European football.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Carvajal was asked about his future during the international break. He said, “I love Real Madrid. I think when it’s time to leave, it must be one of the most difficult things ever”.

“It's not just what Madrid is, and it's the dimension that it has. Going to stadiums it’s full, in hotel hundreds of fans receive us…”,

Carvajal has made 379 appearances for Real Madrid since his full-team debut in 2013. This includes all the first four La Liga games this year, in which Los Blancos have a 100% record. He has won five Champions League titles, two Copa del Rey titles, three La Ligas, and four UEFA Super Cups with the club.

Currently, if you look at the spine of Real Madrid to what it was five or six years ago, he remains the common denominator. From assisting Cristiano Ronaldo from the right flank to assisting Jude Bellingham, he has done it all. Although he has had injury concerns throughout his Real Madrid tenure, he would hope that he can bring Los Blancos back into contention for La Liga and Champions League titles. They lost both of those crowns to Barcelona and Manchester City, respectively. Their only piece of silverware last season was the Copa del Rey.