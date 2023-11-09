Erling Haaland's agent's presence at a Real Madrid match sparks transfer speculation. The possibility of a move to Real Madrid gains traction.

Erling Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, made headlines when she was spotted attending Real Madrid's commanding 3-0 victory over Braga in the Champions League group stage at the Santiago Bernabeu. Journalists and fans quickly noticed her presence, leading to speculation about Haaland's potential future at the club.

As Pimenta left the stadium, reporters seized the opportunity to ask her a few questions. When queried about discussions with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez regarding the Manchester City striker, Pimenta emphatically denied any ongoing talks, emphasizing, “No, no, no, no.” However, her presence at the match fuels speculation about Haaland's potential transfer to the Spanish capital in the future.

Pimenta's connection to the club is apparent, as she mentioned attending the Real Madrid vs. Manchester City fixture the previous year. Her presence at the Santiago Bernabeu, alongside former Los Blancos 23players Maxwell and Esteban Granero, underscores her affinity for the club.

In recent developments, it has been reported that Real Madrid has shifted its attention away from Kylian Mbappé, making the former Borussia Dortmund man a prime target for the club. Haaland's agent seemingly having a soft spot for Real Madrid raises intriguing possibilities for a potential transfer in 2024.

The prospect of Erling Haaland, one of the most sought-after talents in European football, joining Real Madrid has fans and pundits buzzing with anticipation. While no official discussions may have taken place yet, the presence of the Norwegian's agent at the Santiago Bernabeu hints at an interesting future transfer saga that could significantly impact Real Madrid's fortunes in the coming years.