Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid has ignited excitement among fans, with his name surfacing as a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti in the upcoming season. According to the reports from Mundo Deportivo, the former Manchester United manager, whose contract with AS Roma concludes next season, is seemingly on the verge of parting ways with the Italian club. It may pave the way for his potential reunion with the Spanish giants.

The Portuguese tactician's history with Real Madrid adds an intriguing layer to this speculation. Mourinho departed the white club in 2013, replaced at the helm by Carlo Ancelotti himself. In 2019, Mourinho's name was again linked with a return to Real Madrid to replace Lopetegui, but Zinedine Zidane ultimately reclaimed the position he had earlier declined.

Fast forward to the present, and it appears the roles may reverse, with Mourinho potentially stepping into the void left by Ancelotti. However, the outcome hinges on what transpires with the current Real Madrid boss. Ancelotti's contract extends until 2024, and the possibility of a renewal is on the table should the club offer it. While the prevailing assumption is that Ancelotti may head to Brazil, his commitment with the CBF remains unsigned, contingent on Real Madrid's decision.

Mourinho, too, is in a holding pattern, awaiting the white club's verdict. Notably, Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane also feature on the list of possible successors for Ancelotti. The coming months promise to be a fascinating chapter in the story of Real Madrid's coaching staff as fans and football enthusiasts worldwide watch closely to see who will take the reins next.