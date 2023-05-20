Espanyol striker Joselu Mato is linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer. The 33-year-old is hoping for Espanyol to avoid relegation from the Segunda Division. Hence, Real Madrid isn’t involved in any negotiations as of late.

According to the reports from Relevo, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a new striker in the summer, as Mariano is already leaving the club. The Whites believe that Joselu is an affordable signing. It makes a lot of sense, considering they will reportedly pay hefty fees for the signature of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, respectively.

With Eden Hazard’s career also ending soon, the goalscoring responsibility falls only on the shoulders of Karim Benzema, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr., respectively.

Joselu is the academy product of Real Madrid. He is Dani Carvajal’s brother-in-law and has a lot of friends in the Los Blancos’ dressing room. The Spaniard has scored 15 goals and provided and created two assists for Espanyol this season.

Real Madrid are in for a significant overhaul this summer after failing to defend La Liga or the Champions League this season. However, they have managed to salvage their season by winning the Copa del Rey. As Ancelotti has been confirmed to stay at the club, president Florentino Perez has promised new signings in the upcoming transfer window.

With the spine of their team getting old, it is essential that they bring new faces into their roster, and Joselu’s sentiments with the club are the main reason he would love to be at Santiago Bernabeu next season.