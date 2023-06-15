Real Madrid unveiled their new starlet Jude Bellingham on Thursday after his signing from Borussia Dortmund. Amid the rumors that Madrid is targeting PSG forward Kylian Mbappe to join Bellingham this summer, the newest Los Blancos midfielder was asked about the possibility of playing with Mbappe.

“I can't really comment, I don't know his situation,” Bellingham said. “If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true. He's a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn't?”

Both Bellingham and Mbappe have been linked with Real Madrid for over a year and most of the football world figured one or both of them would join Spain's most successful club sooner or later. Bellingham had interest from several English clubs but passed on playing in his home country for a move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe's move to Real Madrid picked up steam this week with the news that he won't renew his contract with PSG after next season. With one year left on his deal, PSG will likely look to sell him this summer rather than give him up for free next July and Real Madrid are the favorites to land the French superstar.

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are two mammoth players in their own right. Seeing them together in the same team would send shockwaves through the footballing world and create a new lethal duo for Real Madrid.